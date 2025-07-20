This Walkable Miami Neighborhood Is A Beachy Charmer With Serene Strolls And Delicious Dining
Miami is one of Florida's most visited destinations, but there are so many things to do in this trendy city, it can be hard to fit it all in. Those who want to shop until they drop may want to explore the Dolphin Mall or Bayside Marketplace, an open-air mall with shops and entertainment. Garden enthusiasts may want to check out the Kampong Botanical Garden, one of Florida's most spectacular destinations that locals call a must-visit. If you're looking for a walkable area that showcases the true luxury of Miami, though, plan to spend some time in Miami's SoFi area during your visit. It's easy to get to, and is just a 20-minute drive from Miami International Airport.
SoFi (pronounced so-FEE) stands for South of Fifth. Learn the acronym before you go, and you'll sound like a true local. This triangle-shaped peninsula, surrounded by sparkling waters, is located at the southernmost point of South Beach and extends from South Pointe Park to 5th Street. You'll find this affluent neighborhood to be a great place to hang out, eat well, and maybe even do a little celebrity-spotting.
The one thing you have to do when you visit SoFi
South Pointe Park is a 17-acre green space that you may not expect to find within a big city like Miami. It's a great place to walk around and get a little exercise as you stroll along their walking trails. You can also bring along your bike or rollerblades for some adventures on two or four wheels. Anglers will also enjoy casting lines off the 450-foot pier.
SoFi is also a great spot to bring the family. The kids will enjoy the playground and splash pad, and your furry kids can have some fun at the dog park located on the western side of the park. If you're heading to SoFi, make sure you also pack all of the things you need for a beach trip, because there's also direct access to the beach from the park. If you couldn't fit that umbrella or beach chair in your carry-on, that's ok. You'll be able to rent them there.
Places to eat and spot celebrities in SoFi
Even though SoFi is just made up of a few blocks, they have several culinary options to choose from. If you want to try some fresh Florida seafood, check out one of SoFi's most well-known spots, Joe's Stone Crab. It's a Michelin-recommended restaurant that's been around since 1913. Not only is it famous for its crustaceans, but also its unique craft cocktails, like the Key Lime Martini. After spending a day at South Pointe Park, you may also be tempted to try the South Pointe Manhattan.
Aside from the seafood, SoFi shows off its international culinary options as well. If you're seeking Greek flavors, you'll want to try Estiatorio Milos. One Tripadvisor reviewer gave his recommendation, saying, "Start with the olive oil and bread with fresh basil – really good quality. I could have had the bottle." For those seeking a great Italian meal, Carbone is an excellent option that also has outdoor seating. When you're there, make sure to look around — this restaurant is one of Florida's top spots for spotting a celebrity.
Wherever your SoFi foodie travels take you, there are plenty of options that await in this chic, luxurious section of Miami. Since this neighborhood is so walkable, make sure to bring along a pair of comfy shoes so you can take a stroll to walk it all off.