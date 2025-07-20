This Walkable Miami Neighborhood Is A Beachy Charmer With Serene Strolls And Delicious Dining

Even though SoFi is just made up of a few blocks, they have several culinary options to choose from. If you want to try some fresh Florida seafood, check out one of SoFi's most well-known spots, Joe's Stone Crab. It's a Michelin-recommended restaurant that's been around since 1913. Not only is it famous for its crustaceans, but also its unique craft cocktails, like the Key Lime Martini. After spending a day at South Pointe Park, you may also be tempted to try the South Pointe Manhattan.

Aside from the seafood, SoFi shows off its international culinary options as well. If you're seeking Greek flavors, you'll want to try Estiatorio Milos. One Tripadvisor reviewer gave his recommendation, saying, "Start with the olive oil and bread with fresh basil – really good quality. I could have had the bottle." For those seeking a great Italian meal, Carbone is an excellent option that also has outdoor seating. When you're there, make sure to look around — this restaurant is one of Florida's top spots for spotting a celebrity.

Wherever your SoFi foodie travels take you, there are plenty of options that await in this chic, luxurious section of Miami. Since this neighborhood is so walkable, make sure to bring along a pair of comfy shoes so you can take a stroll to walk it all off.