This Working Farm In Tennessee Is A Unique Resort Blending Wellness, Quiet Luxury, And Nature Near Nashville

The Tennessee countryside surrounding Nashville is blessed with unique travel experiences, including this lake of islands with camping, swimming, and endless outdoor adventure. It's also home to a beautiful resort offering a luxurious take on farm stays. Southall Farm & Inn is located only 35 minutes' drive from the center of Nashville, tucked in the sprawling green fields and forests of Tennessee countryside. Since opening in 2022, Southall Farm & Inn has turned heads around America with its distinct approach to sustainability, luxury, nature, and farm-to-table dining.

The resort sits on 325 acres of farmland, including undulating hills, dense forests with hiking trails, and a lake for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. It creates an inviting and peaceful setting by keeping its main grounds car-free (you can walk or ride on a bicycle, ATV or cart) and providing secluded cottages along the hillsides. These cottages are the most expensive and luxurious accommodation options. They're rustic oases with timber walls, king-sized beds, and wraparound balconies with fireplaces and countryside vistas.

Wellness is another clear focus at Southall Farm & Inn. The setting alone makes it easy to unwind, but there are also many activities and facilities for rejuvenating your body and mind. You can take part in morning yoga or sound bath meditation sessions, stroll along nine hiking trails, cast a line out from the lake's shoreline, and work out in the 24-hour gym. The on-site spa is particularly indulgent with its modern and ancient healing treatments and hot mineral pool surrounded by manicured gardens. The pool is kept at a 101 degrees Fahrenheit and treats your skin and body to over 60 salts and minerals.