This Working Farm In Tennessee Is A Unique Resort Blending Wellness, Quiet Luxury, And Nature Near Nashville
The Tennessee countryside surrounding Nashville is blessed with unique travel experiences, including this lake of islands with camping, swimming, and endless outdoor adventure. It's also home to a beautiful resort offering a luxurious take on farm stays. Southall Farm & Inn is located only 35 minutes' drive from the center of Nashville, tucked in the sprawling green fields and forests of Tennessee countryside. Since opening in 2022, Southall Farm & Inn has turned heads around America with its distinct approach to sustainability, luxury, nature, and farm-to-table dining.
The resort sits on 325 acres of farmland, including undulating hills, dense forests with hiking trails, and a lake for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. It creates an inviting and peaceful setting by keeping its main grounds car-free (you can walk or ride on a bicycle, ATV or cart) and providing secluded cottages along the hillsides. These cottages are the most expensive and luxurious accommodation options. They're rustic oases with timber walls, king-sized beds, and wraparound balconies with fireplaces and countryside vistas.
Wellness is another clear focus at Southall Farm & Inn. The setting alone makes it easy to unwind, but there are also many activities and facilities for rejuvenating your body and mind. You can take part in morning yoga or sound bath meditation sessions, stroll along nine hiking trails, cast a line out from the lake's shoreline, and work out in the 24-hour gym. The on-site spa is particularly indulgent with its modern and ancient healing treatments and hot mineral pool surrounded by manicured gardens. The pool is kept at a 101 degrees Fahrenheit and treats your skin and body to over 60 salts and minerals.
Farming and hospitality at Southall Farm & Inn
"The idea of creating something from the ground — literally from the earth, up, was intriguing to me. Adding to the challenge, my family and I wanted to bring this farm to life as an experience to be shared with others," Paul Mishkin, founder of Southall Farm & Inn, is quoted saying on the official resort website. This emphasis on nature and hospitality is evident throughout, from the orchard and greenhouses growing fruits and vegetables to the beehives producing honey for the resort's restaurants. Speaking of dining, it's predominantly farm-to-table produce grown on site, with seasonal menus at all restaurants, including the main one, Sojourner.
Southall's newest restaurant, Tiffin Dinner, provides a five-course degustation of sorts, but only on Friday and Saturday nights. So if you're staying over the weekend, you can indulge in a creative menu that rotates every month throughout the changing seasons. What would an escape to the Tennessee countryside be without a little wine? The wine cellar at Southall caters to small groups (2-6 people) with intimate wine tastings and pairings that prove why Tennessee's underrated and award-winning wine country deserves Napa-level hype.
Aside from filling your plate, there are numerous ways to immerse yourself in the rich farming culture. You can watch farmers working while taking a morning walk or bike ride around the property. The apiary is also open for guided tours around the beehives (in beekeeper suits of course), which include honey tastings. You can also feed the chickens, tour the greenhouse, practice archery, or even try falconry with these incredible birds of prey. "Falconry is a must experience ... I could go on and on, I cannot wait to go back," one guest said on Tripadvisor.
Planning your stay at Southall Farm & Inn
Every season is different at Southall. A lot changes, including the surrounding nature, activities, and seasonal menus. If you enjoy spending time outdoors, you may want to visit during warmer months in summer or spring. Summer in particular is a great time to catch live music near the lake as part of Southall Sounds.Winter, meanwhile, is great for snuggling up in front of the fireplace. The resort was also named one of Tennessee's best fall retreats in 2025, thanks to its cozy cottages and comfortable dining. One thing that doesn't change are the homemade shortbread cookies with caramel dipping sauce you get at check-in — a small but oh-so-sweet gesture.
Accommodation includes 16 hillside cottages and over 60 rooms and suites in the main building. Fair warning, all of that aforementioned luxury, wellness and exquisite dining comes with a hefty price tag. The cottages are the most expensive, starting around $1,600 a night, while the rooms and suites range from $800 to $1,500 a night. The two most expensive options, the Tennessee Suite and the Hillside Two Bedroom Cottage, cost around $2,700 and $3,196 a night, respectively.
You will also need a car to get to the resort, as there's no public transport available from Nashville. If you're coming from out of state, this either means strapping in for a long road trip or flying into Nashville International Airport and paying for car rental. Fortunately, there are numerous rental companies around the airport. While you're in Nashville, you might also want to visit this forested city park for a nature escape with hikes and recreation.