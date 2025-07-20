One Of Italy's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Picturesque Village In Umbria That Inspired The Chronicles Of Narnia

Evidence suggests that people inhabited Narni and its surrounding area long before the Romans called it Narnia. Artifacts found in the territory date back to the Stone Age, such as the tusks of Elephas antiquus found in nearby Taizzano. However, what would become Narni was established around 1000 B.C. and was first named Nequinum by the local Osco-Umbrian people. By 299 B.C., the Romans had conquered the colony and renamed it Narnia. During this time, the region was popular on the historic trade route, the Via Flaminia (Flaminia Way), which led from Rome to the Adriatic Sea. It's unclear when the Narnia was renamed Narni, but this under-the-radar town in Italy has plenty of hidden and historic charm for you to explore.

Narni Sotterranea, also known as Narni Underground, is a hidden city that was accidentally rediscovered in 1977. Through an opening in a vegetable garden, a group of speleologists originally gained access to a hidden complex of vaults, secret chambers, a courtroom, and a prison cell connected to a 13th-century church decorated with vibrant, hand-painted frescoes.

In a recent review translated from Italian, a Narni Sotterranea visitor said on TripAdvisor, "The atmosphere here is silent and fascinating....you enter one of the most exciting parts: the cell of the Holy Inquisition, which was once part of the Tribunal of the Holy Office. Here, you can see original graffiti left by prisoners...Then we move on to an ancient Roman aqueduct and other tunnels, some still under excavation and study."