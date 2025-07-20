One Of Italy's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Picturesque Village In Umbria That Inspired The Chronicles Of Narnia
Just an hour north of Rome, Italy, you'll find a picturesque town in the center of the country rich in culture, history, and nature to explore: Narni. It's best known for inspiring the "Chronicles of Narnia," but the true story behind the town is much more interesting. Narni is a quaint village nestled in southern Umbria, offering spectacular views of the Nera Valley and a prehistoric past that can be explored through a secret underground city. According to travel expert Rick Steves, it's exactly what an Italian hill town should be. Complete with ancient cathedrals and cobblestone streets, Narni is one of Italy's best-kept secrets.
Although British writer C.S. Lewis probably never visited Narni, his biographer and former personal secretary, Walter Hooper, confirmed that Lewis learned about Narnia while studying Roman history. Lewis underlined the name "Narnia" in a Latin atlas he owned, and he later confided in Hooper that the name in the atlas inspired his fictional world. In 2009, Hooper gifted Narni's local historian a copy of the author's atlas.
The history of Narni and its underground city
Evidence suggests that people inhabited Narni and its surrounding area long before the Romans called it Narnia. Artifacts found in the territory date back to the Stone Age, such as the tusks of Elephas antiquus found in nearby Taizzano. However, what would become Narni was established around 1000 B.C. and was first named Nequinum by the local Osco-Umbrian people. By 299 B.C., the Romans had conquered the colony and renamed it Narnia. During this time, the region was popular on the historic trade route, the Via Flaminia (Flaminia Way), which led from Rome to the Adriatic Sea. It's unclear when the Narnia was renamed Narni, but this under-the-radar town in Italy has plenty of hidden and historic charm for you to explore.
Narni Sotterranea, also known as Narni Underground, is a hidden city that was accidentally rediscovered in 1977. Through an opening in a vegetable garden, a group of speleologists originally gained access to a hidden complex of vaults, secret chambers, a courtroom, and a prison cell connected to a 13th-century church decorated with vibrant, hand-painted frescoes.
In a recent review translated from Italian, a Narni Sotterranea visitor said on TripAdvisor, "The atmosphere here is silent and fascinating....you enter one of the most exciting parts: the cell of the Holy Inquisition, which was once part of the Tribunal of the Holy Office. Here, you can see original graffiti left by prisoners...Then we move on to an ancient Roman aqueduct and other tunnels, some still under excavation and study."
Enjoying Narni throughout the seasons
The mild spring weather in Narni from April through June makes it ideal for an outdoor adventure. A short 17-mile drive will take you to the hiking trails of the 2,000-year-old Marmore waterfalls, or Cascata delle Marmore. Here, you can witness Italy's ancient engineering magic at the world's tallest man-made waterfall. There are six hiking trails within the park, each with its own degree of difficulty, that deliver different views of the 541-foot falls. In May, Narni hosts a popular weeks-long medieval festival, "Corsa all'Anello" (Race of the Ring), celebrating the city's patron saint, Saint Juvenal, through historical reenactments, live performances, and a horse race.
During the summer months, Narni can get as warm as 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and the best way to escape the intense heat is a refreshing dip in the springs at Stifone. The charming nearby village has many pristine natural pools, with the most popular being Sorgente della Morica. This pool of pure blue-green waters is up to 32 feet deep and will cool you down even during the hottest summers.
One of the best ways to explore Narni during the fall is by watching the seasons change in this serene setting. There are numerous churches, cathedrals, and historic sites to explore in the medieval streets of Narni's city center, including the Auditorium Bortolotti, the Cathedral of San Giovenale, and the Narni Underground. After your walking tour, visit the nearby restaurant I Ghibellini, which serves traditional Umbrian cuisine, including handmade Manfricoli pasta, and local wine with a panoramic view of the picturesque hill town. From the sprawling hills to the ancient architecture in Narni, you'll experience the vibes of Tuscany without crowds in this underrated region in Italy.