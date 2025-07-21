Cape Cod's State Park Just Outside Of Brewster Is A Vacationer's Favorite For Camping, Boating, And Even Hiking
Known for its white sand beaches, summer crowds, and — more recently, great white sharks — Cape Cod is one of New England's most popular and picturesque tourist destinations. Over the years, Massachusetts' elbow has attracted A-list politicians, musicians, and celebrities. Summer vacationers — or, "Washashores," as they're sometimes called — all have loyalties to different towns on the Cape. Some prefer Chatham for its upscale shopping, while others might choose to spend time gallery hopping in Provincetown. Then there's Brewster, the underrated Cape Cod community with always-fresh seafood and darling beaches.
About a 5-minute drive from Brewster's Main Street is Nickerson State Park, where you'll have your pick of outdoor activities. The park spans close to 2,000 acres, which includes hiking trails, biking trails, and several freshwater ponds for swimming and boating. Most are stocked regularly with fish. It's common to smell campfires and barbecue grills in the summertime, when overnight visitors set up tents or park their RVs and trailers.
Located about two hours from Boston, Nickerson is in the middle of all the best sights of Cape Cod. Popular stops like the villages of Chatham, Dennis, and Yarmouth are all close by, as are attractions like the beaches of Cape Cod National Seashore. Only about 5 miles away is the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, which has a small aquarium and an aptly-named "Mud Kitchen," a popular outdoor exhibit where kids are encouraged to build tunnels, make old-fashioned mud pies, and more.
Recreational activities at Nickerson State Park
Nickerson State Park has several different outdoor activities to choose from. There are about 8 miles of paved bike trails, and over a dozen hiking trails of varying degrees of difficulty. They wind past pine trees, bogs, and freshwater lakes; Nickerson State Park is inland, by Cape Cod standards, so there won't be any ocean views. Some trails are less than 2 miles long, whereas others are over 5 miles.
Make sure to pack a lunchtime picnic and the right hiking gear for your trip to the park. As one reviewer writes on TripAdvisor, "For most people, I guess, Nickerson is about the ponds and swimming. But I go there for the paved bike trails through the woods." Other reviewers do warn of ticks and steep parking fees. It's $30 for non-Massachusetts residents, so plan to spend the day at the park to get your money's worth.
Nickerson also offers a schedule of activities throughout the summer, so check the calendar before your visit. There are adult walking clubs, guided hikes, lectures at the Nature Center, and story hours at the park's amphitheater.
Plenty more to do in downtown Brewster
Camping at the park is a great way to stay on Cape Cod and experience all it has to offer. The campground is open between May and October; Massachusetts residents pay $22 for individual campsites, but reservations are $75 if you're from out of state. There are onsite water filling stations, accessible restrooms, dumping sites, and a camp store for small items you may have forgotten to pack. Make sure to book well in advance, as summer weekends — especially holiday weekends like Memorial Day and Fourth of July — tend to fill up quickly.
A short drive from Nickerson State Park is downtown Brewster, where you'll have your pick of cafes, restaurants, and inns. Popular places to grab dinner downtown include Spinnaker Restaurant, which serves gourmet Italian pasta dishes, and The Brewster Fish House, known for its seafood. There's also the Brewster Store on Main Street, known fondly as the heart of the town. Shelves are stocked with jams, penny candy, and old-fashioned toys; In many ways, it looks much the same as it would have more than 150 years ago when it first opened.
The nearest commercial airport is 20 miles away near Barnstable, an artsy destination that's also Cape Cod's largest village. However, it'll be far easier to book flights in and out of Boston Logan International, 90 miles away, or TF Green in Providence, 100 miles away. Rent a car and make a proper New England vacation out of it. Driving along Route 6A is a good start; it's a breathtaking road that winds through oceanside towns like Brewster.