Cape Cod's State Park Just Outside Of Brewster Is A Vacationer's Favorite For Camping, Boating, And Even Hiking

Known for its white sand beaches, summer crowds, and — more recently, great white sharks — Cape Cod is one of New England's most popular and picturesque tourist destinations. Over the years, Massachusetts' elbow has attracted A-list politicians, musicians, and celebrities. Summer vacationers — or, "Washashores," as they're sometimes called — all have loyalties to different towns on the Cape. Some prefer Chatham for its upscale shopping, while others might choose to spend time gallery hopping in Provincetown. Then there's Brewster, the underrated Cape Cod community with always-fresh seafood and darling beaches.

About a 5-minute drive from Brewster's Main Street is Nickerson State Park, where you'll have your pick of outdoor activities. The park spans close to 2,000 acres, which includes hiking trails, biking trails, and several freshwater ponds for swimming and boating. Most are stocked regularly with fish. It's common to smell campfires and barbecue grills in the summertime, when overnight visitors set up tents or park their RVs and trailers.

Located about two hours from Boston, Nickerson is in the middle of all the best sights of Cape Cod. Popular stops like the villages of Chatham, Dennis, and Yarmouth are all close by, as are attractions like the beaches of Cape Cod National Seashore. Only about 5 miles away is the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, which has a small aquarium and an aptly-named "Mud Kitchen," a popular outdoor exhibit where kids are encouraged to build tunnels, make old-fashioned mud pies, and more.