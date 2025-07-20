Oregon's Undiscovered Mountain Wine Region Brims With Charming Family-Owned Vineyards And Stunning Vistas

Comprising over a dozen wineries, traveling down the Mount Hood Territory Wine Trail is the best way to explore all that the region has to offer by the glass. To plan your visits, you can access the official map to see all the sipping spots.

If you're not sure where to start your journey, Oregon City is an ideal choice. A 30-minute drive from Portland, the city where you can visit a uniquely luxe spa that blends wine and wellness, Oregon City is home to a treasure trove of Euro-inspired wineries pouring Old World and New World varietals. Envision yourself enjoying red wine in Italy at the enchanting Villa Catalana Cellars. Open by appointment only, the picturesque villa-style winery has lakeside views, idyllic gardens, and diverse samplings of Pacific Northwest wines in an intimate tasting room. For classic Burgundian-style produced wines, visit King's Raven Winery. Growing grapes and crafting vino for over 20 years, the family-owned estate boasts delicious natural wines aged to perfection.

Just outside of Oregon City, Wooden Shoe Vineyards is the perfect place to sip and sniff. Open from May through October, the winery and tasting room are nestled among the vibrant blooms of a tulip farm. Visit in the spring during the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, where you can taste wines, admire the flowers, and drift over the gardens in a hot air balloon at sunrise.