Oregon's Undiscovered Mountain Wine Region Brims With Charming Family-Owned Vineyards And Stunning Vistas
From secret wine regions brimming with rare varietals and innovative blends like the Columbia River Gorge to the scenic Willamette Valley, a premier wine region comparable to Napa Valley, Oregon is overflowing with sip-worthy destinations. If you're planning a vino vacation to the Beaver State and poring over the details to decide which region offers the best pours, consider making your way through the Mount Hood Territory.
Situated in the foothills of the majestic Mount Hood, just southeast of Portland, the gorgeous region is composed of small urban oases filled to the brim with family-owned wineries and rolling vineyards. Pick up a sipping passport and hop on the Mount Hood Territory Wine Trail, where a wonderland of tastings and wine-themed rewards await. While drinking in the flavors of Oregon-grown wines, you can devour the scenic beauty of the area's stunning vistas, marked by mountainous landscapes, verdant valleys, and enchanting forests. To top off your experience, settle into one of the region's charm-filled small towns to wine, dine, and unwind in one of Oregon's most beautiful regions.
Take a sip down the Mount Hood Territory Wine Trail
Comprising over a dozen wineries, traveling down the Mount Hood Territory Wine Trail is the best way to explore all that the region has to offer by the glass. To plan your visits, you can access the official map to see all the sipping spots.
If you're not sure where to start your journey, Oregon City is an ideal choice. A 30-minute drive from Portland, the city where you can visit a uniquely luxe spa that blends wine and wellness, Oregon City is home to a treasure trove of Euro-inspired wineries pouring Old World and New World varietals. Envision yourself enjoying red wine in Italy at the enchanting Villa Catalana Cellars. Open by appointment only, the picturesque villa-style winery has lakeside views, idyllic gardens, and diverse samplings of Pacific Northwest wines in an intimate tasting room. For classic Burgundian-style produced wines, visit King's Raven Winery. Growing grapes and crafting vino for over 20 years, the family-owned estate boasts delicious natural wines aged to perfection.
Just outside of Oregon City, Wooden Shoe Vineyards is the perfect place to sip and sniff. Open from May through October, the winery and tasting room are nestled among the vibrant blooms of a tulip farm. Visit in the spring during the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, where you can taste wines, admire the flowers, and drift over the gardens in a hot air balloon at sunrise.
Sip in the scenery and stay in the idyllic Mount Hood Territory
Since Oregon is a nature lover's paradise, the region offers many tasting rooms with a view. For incomparable vistas of the Willamette River and Mount Hood, set your sights on Pete's Mountain Vineyard and Winery. Residing south of West Linn, the picturesque estate is open Sundays throughout the year and Fridays from May through September, when you can also enjoy live music serenades and food truck bites in the evenings.
When you're ready to hop off the wine trail and slip into bed, you'll find an array of places to stay in the Mount Hood Territory. If you're craving a cottage, nestle into the cozy Brightwood Cottage in Welches, a woodsy retreat surrounded by hiking trails, lakes, and crisp mountain air. To be a bit closer to the wineries, the Riverfront Cottage in West Linn offers a serene retreat along the Willamette River situated in the heart of the Mount Hood Territory. If you still want the riverside views, but hotels are more your style, check into the Best Western Plus Rivershore Hotel in Oregon City, the wildly underrated city full of charm without Portland crowds.