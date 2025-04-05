One Of The 'World's Greatest Places Of 2025' Is A Uniquely Luxe Oregon Spa Blending Wine And Wellness

One of the most common ways to relax and unwind at the end of a long day is to draw a hot bath and pour a glass of wine. However, pouring the wine directly into the bathtub is a less common practice. In the wonderfully weird Portland –- the beloved Oregon city that's home to attractions such as a video store that hides a cinematic museum and the world's largest independent bookstore -– you'll find a unique wellness spa that does just that.

Named one of the 'World's Greatest Places in 2025" by Time Magazine, The Wine Spa is the United States' premier spot to enjoy delicious vino by the glass and tub full. Inspired by a trip to a vinotherapy spa in the Republic of Georgia, owner Kelly Lewis opened her own spa in Northeast Portland, which uses an innovative treatment utilizing the natural benefits of grapes to promote relaxation and rejuvenation. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind wellness experience, sip and dip at The Wine Spa.