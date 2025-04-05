One Of The 'World's Greatest Places Of 2025' Is A Uniquely Luxe Oregon Spa Blending Wine And Wellness
One of the most common ways to relax and unwind at the end of a long day is to draw a hot bath and pour a glass of wine. However, pouring the wine directly into the bathtub is a less common practice. In the wonderfully weird Portland –- the beloved Oregon city that's home to attractions such as a video store that hides a cinematic museum and the world's largest independent bookstore -– you'll find a unique wellness spa that does just that.
Named one of the 'World's Greatest Places in 2025" by Time Magazine, The Wine Spa is the United States' premier spot to enjoy delicious vino by the glass and tub full. Inspired by a trip to a vinotherapy spa in the Republic of Georgia, owner Kelly Lewis opened her own spa in Northeast Portland, which uses an innovative treatment utilizing the natural benefits of grapes to promote relaxation and rejuvenation. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind wellness experience, sip and dip at The Wine Spa.
Vinotherapy treatments at The Wine Spa
If you're wondering what a trip to The Wine Spa entails, it's more than sipping your cares away with a complimentary glass of wine straight from Willamette Valley, Oregon's Napa Valley without the crowds. The spa's signature treatment is a 20-minute soak in a jetted bathtub filled with water, Epsom salt, and a bottle of red wine. In case you're stressing over the wastefulness of it all, rest assured that the baths are always drawn with upcycled wine that would have otherwise been discarded. Thanks to the wine immersion spa treatment, the unsellable wine -– oftentimes due to a bottling or processing error –- is granted a second life.
After a luxurious soak in the maroon-hued water, indulge in a Swedish or deep tissue massage, both available in 50- to 80-minute increments, or treat your skin to a wine-infused facial. For each facial, the spa uses natural-based skincare products from Caudalie, a French-based brand known for utilizing the healing properties found in grapes and vines. The benefits of vino facials include skin hydration, wrinkle minimization, and dark spot reduction. Ranging from the quick and refreshing Vino Express Facial to the more intensive Resveratrol Lift Facial, which uses firming rollers to promote firm, sculpted skin, the spa offers plenty of treatments to fit your distinctive desires and skincare needs.
Wine and dine in Portland
Featuring a menu of offerings from Terra Vina Wines -– whose vineyard is based in Wilsonville, a comfy Oregon city situated between Portland and Salem -– there are plenty of delicious sips to be had at The Wine Spa. However, if you want to keep the vino flowing after your spa treatment, you'll find a bounty of sip-worthy spots in the area. Walk across the street to McMenamins Broadway Pub, where you can enjoy a refreshing glass of White Rabbit, or a robust Pinot Noir, both crafted at the McMenamins Edgefield Winery nestled in Oregon's secret wine region in the Columbia River Gorge. While you're at it, fill up on hearty pub grub from their food menu.
You can also venture a little further down Northeast Broadway to Heavenly Creatures, a local wine bar serving delicious glasses of wine and sophisticated dishes in an intimate setting. Wherever you choose to wine and dine in Portland, be sure to book your spot to soak in some wine at The Wine Spa.