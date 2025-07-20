Virginia's Cute Town Less Than An Hour From D.C. Has Creative Craft Brews, A Unique Museum, And Historic Charm

If you're looking for a change of pace from the hustle of Washington D.C., head to one of the nearby towns for a quick day trip — one like Chantilly, Virginia. The town is a great getaway that offers a sprawling space museum, community events, and interesting breweries and dining spots. Nestled in Fairfax County, Chantilly is an easy 45 minutes from Washington, D.C., and about 30 minutes from Manassas, a picturesque city with a giant farmers market.

In town, you'll find the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, a space museum that's a neighbor to the National Air and Space Museum in D.C. The town is also rich in history, with many stops for history lovers out there. Step into the past at the Sully Historic Site, explore the history and nature of Ellanor C. Lawrence Park and Walney Visitor Center, or take a break for fresh air at the Ox Hill Battlefield Park. The city hosts many community events, often held at The Dulles Expo & Conference Center, so check the schedule when you're visiting.

Chantilly is also a great destination for foodie adventures. Go on a craft chocolate tasting flight at River-Sea Chocolates or find some interesting craft breweries like the Ono Brewing Company, with a tropical theme mixing their roots in Hawaii with locally-brewed craft beer.