Virginia's Cute Town Less Than An Hour From D.C. Has Creative Craft Brews, A Unique Museum, And Historic Charm
If you're looking for a change of pace from the hustle of Washington D.C., head to one of the nearby towns for a quick day trip — one like Chantilly, Virginia. The town is a great getaway that offers a sprawling space museum, community events, and interesting breweries and dining spots. Nestled in Fairfax County, Chantilly is an easy 45 minutes from Washington, D.C., and about 30 minutes from Manassas, a picturesque city with a giant farmers market.
In town, you'll find the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, a space museum that's a neighbor to the National Air and Space Museum in D.C. The town is also rich in history, with many stops for history lovers out there. Step into the past at the Sully Historic Site, explore the history and nature of Ellanor C. Lawrence Park and Walney Visitor Center, or take a break for fresh air at the Ox Hill Battlefield Park. The city hosts many community events, often held at The Dulles Expo & Conference Center, so check the schedule when you're visiting.
Chantilly is also a great destination for foodie adventures. Go on a craft chocolate tasting flight at River-Sea Chocolates or find some interesting craft breweries like the Ono Brewing Company, with a tropical theme mixing their roots in Hawaii with locally-brewed craft beer.
Visit the Smithsonian's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center
Though this isn't one of the finest space museums in the world, the Smithsonian's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is still a grand museum for all things space and aircraft. With more than 3,000 artifacts and objects in aviation, and 200 aircraft and spacecraft on display, the museum has tons to offer. A visit here also goes hand in hand with a stop at the National Air and Space Museum in D.C.
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except on Christmas Day. There are two hangars to explore, but make sure to check out any of the three simulators they have. Experience what it feels like to go on a flight with the ride simulators. Or, for the thrill seekers, try the interactive flight simulators that take you through some of the action of combat stories, complete with the opportunity to do barrel rolls.
See some behind-the-scenes at the Mary Baker Engen Preservation and Restoration Hangar. Here, you can get a glimpse of how the museum works on the restoration of the historic aircraft you'll see around the galleries. You should also stop by the Donald D. Engen Observation Tower to see planes flying by from the Washington Dulles International Airport. There are free guided tours where you'll get to chance to see the stunning Space Shuttle Discovery or the SR-71 Blackbird, the world's fastest jet-propelled aircraft.
Explore the historic sites and craft brews in Chantilly
Beyond the space museum, explore the other highlights that Chantilly has to offer. One that can't be missed is the Sully Historic Site. Formerly the home of Richard Bland Lee, the first congressman of Northern Virginia, the site is now a part of the National Register of Historic Places. The guided tours explore the history of the home and the stories of the slaves who lived and worked on the grounds from the 1700s to the 1950s.
On the other hand, the Ellanor C. Lawrence Park mixes history with nature. The park covers 650 acres and has 8,000 years of history on the land. You can explore the buildings, like the Cabel's Mill, or learn more about the park's history with exhibits at the Walney Visitor Center. The natural history of the park is also celebrated here, with pollinator gardens, a historic kitchen garden, and educational exhibits as part of the experience.
Ready to relax? Unwind at the end of the day with a foodie adventure around town with two town breweries: Ono Brewing Company and Mustang Sally Brewing Company. Ono Brewing Company has a more tropical theme to their drinks, with craft beers and hard seltzers brewed on-site. The spot features a self-serve beverage wall and also offers wines and gourmet barbecue by Odd BBQ. The Mustang Sally Brewing Company has a lively atmosphere, with occasional events and live music. Try out other spirits by going on a boozy trail through Virginia's most incredible distilleries with the Virginia Spirits Trail. No matter what you like, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Chantilly.