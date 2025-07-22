Minnesota's Hidden Lake Superior Gem Is A Soft Sandy Beach With Recreation, Amenities, And Trails
Minnesota's nickname is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, although there are actually 11,842 lakes around the state. One lake that's different from the rest is Lake Superior, one of the Great Lakes — it's the largest freshwater lake by surface area on the planet. While there are some fantastic spots, such as the pink "singing" shores of Iona's Beach, head to the stunning outdoor town of Duluth for a laid-back spot that's perfect for outdoor activities: Park Point.
Park Point is located on a narrow isthmus of land where the St. Louis River empties into Lake Superior, but it's conveniently just a 10-minute drive from Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge. While driving and parking here is no issue (unless you're visiting in the heat of summer) — there's a large parking lot at the end of Park Point — you can also get here by public transport. Take bus 113 from around Canal Park to reach Park Point; it'll take about 20 minutes. The nearest major airport is Duluth International Airport, which is less than a 30-minute drive away. For more flight options, consider the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, named one of the best air hubs in North America, which has more flights and is about 2.5 hours away.
Soak up the sun at Park Point
There's a lot to do on Park Point. Of course, the soft, sandy beach is the main attraction here and the water is calmer here than the wild and windy shoreline you'll find elsewhere on Lake Superior. The water may be colder than you're used to, but there are lifeguards stationed here if you do choose to swim. Hikers will love the Park Point Trail, a 5.2-mile route that will take about 1.5 hours — keep an eye out for poison ivy, though. As you hike around Park Point, keep your eyes peeled for birds; the sand dunes are a habitat for songbirds and sometimes even peregrine falcons.
Park Point Recreation Area has plenty of amenities that make it the perfect day out in Duluth. There are picnic tables as well as pavilions and grills, which can be reserved. The beach house, in the middle of the beach near the parking lot, has showers and bathrooms. There are also sand volleyball courts, playgrounds, and baseball and recreation fields.
Explore the city of Duluth
Duluth is the starting point of the picturesque scenic byway along Lake Superior's North Shore, and there's a lot to see and do around town after relaxing at Park Point. You can't visit Duluth without seeing the iconic Aerial Lift Bridge, a landmark on the Duluth Shipping Canal that opened in 1905. Don't miss the view of the city from the top of Enger Tower. Head to Canal Park Brewing Company for top-notch craft beers and tasty dishes at the restaurant, and if you're visiting in summer, stop by the pretty Duluth Rose Garden.
Staying around Canal Park is most convenient for visiting Park Point on your trip to Duluth. The Suites Hotel at Waterfront Plaza has comfortable rooms with kitchenettes or full kitchens, while Park Point Marina Inn has breathtaking views from its Harbor View rooms. Further away from Canal Park, Merryweather Historic Hotel is a historic bed and breakfast in an elegant property over 100 years old.