Minnesota's Hidden Lake Superior Gem Is A Soft Sandy Beach With Recreation, Amenities, And Trails

Minnesota's nickname is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, although there are actually 11,842 lakes around the state. One lake that's different from the rest is Lake Superior, one of the Great Lakes — it's the largest freshwater lake by surface area on the planet. While there are some fantastic spots, such as the pink "singing" shores of Iona's Beach, head to the stunning outdoor town of Duluth for a laid-back spot that's perfect for outdoor activities: Park Point.

Park Point is located on a narrow isthmus of land where the St. Louis River empties into Lake Superior, but it's conveniently just a 10-minute drive from Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge. While driving and parking here is no issue (unless you're visiting in the heat of summer) — there's a large parking lot at the end of Park Point — you can also get here by public transport. Take bus 113 from around Canal Park to reach Park Point; it'll take about 20 minutes. The nearest major airport is Duluth International Airport, which is less than a 30-minute drive away. For more flight options, consider the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, named one of the best air hubs in North America, which has more flights and is about 2.5 hours away.