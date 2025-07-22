Southwest Virginia's 'Hub For All Things Outdoor' Is A Secret Mountain Town With Farmer's Markets And Trails
You don't have to go very far for the ultimate outdoor adventure in Virginia. If you need more thrilling experiences beyond the Blue Ridge Mountains, head to St. Paul in southwestern Virginia. St. Paul's location along the Clinch River means there are a ton of choices when it comes to things to do. Discover St. Paul, Virginia calls it the "hub for all things outdoor."
On the water, there's whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing, fishing — you name it. Want to stay on land? Don't worry, as there are miles of trails for biking and hiking and spots for picnicking, camping, and birdwatching. What's more, St. Paul is an ATV-friendly town and is home to one of the trailheads for the Mountain View Trail System, specifically made for ATVs and side-by-sides.
If you want to have a little bit of everything, Oxbow Lake Park and the Clinch River State Park are top destinations for a nature retreat. While you're here, don't miss out on local events like the Clinch River Farmer's Market that happens from May to October, or the annual Clinch River Days Festival, all about celebrating the river. St. Paul is about three hours from Roanoke and Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, while the Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee is an hour's drive. If you're coming from further away, the closest international airport is Charlotte Douglas International Airport, about four hours away.
Immerse yourself in nature and the outdoors in St. Paul, Virginia
Clinch River is an integral part of St. Paul, and you'd be remiss not to make a stop at the Clinch River State Park while you're here. Whether you want a fun day on the water or to go hiking and biking on the eight miles of trails, there's something for everyone. There are more than two miles of river frontage, where you can fish, picnic, or explore the many trails. The Sugar Hill Unit of the park is open from 6 a.m. to dusk. Nearby, you'll also find the Oxbow Lake Park, where you'll find the Oxbow Lake trail, fishing and picnic areas, and you can go canoeing or boating.
For hiking, the Sugar Hill Loop Trail is a great start. The trail is a small part of the different interconnected trails around the area. The 3.4-mile trail takes about an hour and a half to complete and is considered a moderate hike. Other trails to check out include the Bluebell Island Trail or the St. Paul Loop Trail, which go through six stops around the area.
The town of St. Paul is also one of many ATV-friendly towns, and they are a part of one of Virginia's most exciting mountain trails with the Spearhead Trails. There are six trailheads that are a part of the Spearhead's ATV trails, and one of them is in St. Paul. The Mountain View Trail System has 118 miles of trail and 20 miles of single track, which has a good mix of green, black, and blue trail levels.
Don't miss the community events in downtown St. Paul, Virginia
Immerse yourself in the local happenings with a trip to the Clinch River Farmer's Market. The market is a great way to experience a little bit of everything that the locals have to offer. It's open on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from May to October, and on Wednesday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., only from mid-June to September. The event is held in the Market Square downtown and has a smattering of local produce, arts and crafts, local wine and cuisine.
There's more fun to be had as St. Paul also hosts the annual Clinch River Days Festival, where locals celebrate the heritage and community around Clinch River. The weekend celebrations include exhibits, art and photography shows, rides and entertainment, and lots of food! Of course, there are also activities that center on the river, like a birding walk or a Mussel Walk, featuring mussels from the river itself.
The mountain town gives you the best of both worlds — a mix of small-town charm with a thriving local scene and outdoor adventure that will get you moving and grooving. Discover more hidden gems and explore nearby destinations like Abingdon, the underrated mountain town in the Blue Ridge Highlands, or Clinton, an underrated Tennessee town that's also along the Clinch River.