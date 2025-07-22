Southwest Virginia's 'Hub For All Things Outdoor' Is A Secret Mountain Town With Farmer's Markets And Trails

You don't have to go very far for the ultimate outdoor adventure in Virginia. If you need more thrilling experiences beyond the Blue Ridge Mountains, head to St. Paul in southwestern Virginia. St. Paul's location along the Clinch River means there are a ton of choices when it comes to things to do. Discover St. Paul, Virginia calls it the "hub for all things outdoor."

On the water, there's whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing, fishing — you name it. Want to stay on land? Don't worry, as there are miles of trails for biking and hiking and spots for picnicking, camping, and birdwatching. What's more, St. Paul is an ATV-friendly town and is home to one of the trailheads for the Mountain View Trail System, specifically made for ATVs and side-by-sides.

If you want to have a little bit of everything, Oxbow Lake Park and the Clinch River State Park are top destinations for a nature retreat. While you're here, don't miss out on local events like the Clinch River Farmer's Market that happens from May to October, or the annual Clinch River Days Festival, all about celebrating the river. St. Paul is about three hours from Roanoke and Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, while the Tri-Cities Airport in Tennessee is an hour's drive. If you're coming from further away, the closest international airport is Charlotte Douglas International Airport, about four hours away.