One Of West Virginia's Most Overlooked Towns Has Mountain Views, A Scenic Railroad, And Civil War Sites

There's a lot of history and beauty hidden in the mountains of West Virginia, something residents of Romney know firsthand. This charming small town is the state's second oldest by a hair. It was first charted in 1762, the same year that the artsy mountain gem of Shepherdstown was established, which holds the official title of West Virginia's oldest town.

Like Shepherdstown, Romney is roughly an hour from the Winchester Regional Airport (OKV), though in the opposite direction. This puts it about two and a half hours from Pittsburgh and roughly the same distance from either Baltimore or Washington, D.C., making it an accessible road trip destination for visitors from a variety of urban centers who want to escape the city bustle.

As you might expect from a historic small town, nostalgia is a notable draw in Romney. You'll feel this at the Main Street Grill, which has a 1950s-style soda shop along with an eclectic menu that combines American, Chinese, Italian, and Southwestern influences. Shops like The Country Store on Main and Hampshire County Helping Hands sell vintage goods, while the Koolwink Motel has a similarly old-school vibe, hearkening back to when it first opened in 1936. While there are a lot of things to love about Romney, most visitors come for two things: its spectacular Allegheny Mountain vistas and its extensive Civil War history.