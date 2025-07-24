Maryland's Affordable 'Hub City' Transforms Rail Lines Into Trails, Connecting Parks, And A Thriving Art Scene

From its picturesque beaches and bay cities to its historic sites, delicious blue crabs, and adventurous Appalachian Mountains, Maryland is brimming with outstanding experiences. Maryland's one-of-a-kind beach state park features fossil-rich cliffs, wetland hikes, and a sandy coast, while the charming Havre de Grace, hidden on Chesapeake Bay, is an artsy charmer with sleepy waterfront vibes. These are the kind of inspiring environments you're bound to discover while visiting the state. But when it comes to affordability, nature, art, and community, few Maryland cities do it better than Hagerstown.

Affectionately known as "Hub City," Hagerstown was once inundated with crisscrossing railway tracks that did little for the city's overall aesthetic. Those railway lines played an important role during and after the Civil War, more than 150 years ago, but they look very different today. That's because most have been transformed into walking and cycling trails that now connect the city's numerous museums, green spaces, art galleries, shops, and homes.

Hagerstown's parks provide some of its most rewarding experiences. Hagerstown City Park is a beautiful place to spend a sunny day. It has tree-lined walking trails and picnic shelters surrounding sprawling man-made lakes, as well as tennis courts and playgrounds. It's also where you'll find the free-to-enter Washington County Museum of Fine Arts. This grand building houses over 6,500 paintings, drawings, sculptures, and other works of art. It also hosts events for children and adults, including painting workshops, classical music concerts, and social nights in its garden.