One Of Illinois' Oldest River Towns Still Feels Like The 19th Century With Historic Churches And Small-Town Beauty

Nestled alongside the Shawnee National Forest, beside the Ohio River that separates Illinois from Kentucky, stands the lovely 19th-century town of Golconda. Not to be confused with the ancient fort in India, Golconda is one of the oldest river towns in Illinois. It was first settled in what is today Pope County in 1798 by pioneer woman Sarah Lusk: the settlement was originally called Sarahville. Today, a plaque commemorates her outside the historic Pope County Court. This tiny town has a population of just over 600, and it's one of those places that still has small, local, specialised businesses.

Golconda was en route for the Cherokee Native Americans, who were forced to leave their homes and settle in a new land during the Trail of Tears in the early 19th century. The historic district is lined with quaint 19th-century architecture, including Mesker buildings, which adds to Golconda's small-town beauty. If small towns are your thing, consider making a detour to Arthur, a village in the heart of Illinois Amish country.

The landscape, full of lush greenery and next to the majestic Ohio River, further adds to Golconda's charm. There are two hotels within Golconda, and more rooms are available on Airbnb, as well as camping and cabin options in Shawnee National Forest, Steamboat Hill Campground, and Deer Run Campground.