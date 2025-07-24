One Of Illinois' Oldest River Towns Still Feels Like The 19th Century With Historic Churches And Small-Town Beauty
Nestled alongside the Shawnee National Forest, beside the Ohio River that separates Illinois from Kentucky, stands the lovely 19th-century town of Golconda. Not to be confused with the ancient fort in India, Golconda is one of the oldest river towns in Illinois. It was first settled in what is today Pope County in 1798 by pioneer woman Sarah Lusk: the settlement was originally called Sarahville. Today, a plaque commemorates her outside the historic Pope County Court. This tiny town has a population of just over 600, and it's one of those places that still has small, local, specialised businesses.
Golconda was en route for the Cherokee Native Americans, who were forced to leave their homes and settle in a new land during the Trail of Tears in the early 19th century. The historic district is lined with quaint 19th-century architecture, including Mesker buildings, which adds to Golconda's small-town beauty. If small towns are your thing, consider making a detour to Arthur, a village in the heart of Illinois Amish country.
The landscape, full of lush greenery and next to the majestic Ohio River, further adds to Golconda's charm. There are two hotels within Golconda, and more rooms are available on Airbnb, as well as camping and cabin options in Shawnee National Forest, Steamboat Hill Campground, and Deer Run Campground.
Historic architecture and churches in Golconda
The Golconda Historic District was added to the Register of Historic Places in 1976, and its streets are lined with 19th and early 20th-century buildings. Walking here feels like stepping back into the 19th century, with Victorian-style streetlights standing beside you, and little placards on the buildings detailing when they were constructed.
Continue wandering downtown and you'll eventually come across an unoccupied, former bank, established in 1911, which stands proudly on Main Street. From here, you will see the Pope County Courthouse. Built in 1872, this is one of the oldest in-use courthouses. Pope County's smart, redbrick, two-story structure with its gabled roof is a must-see for anyone who appreciates old-timey architecture. If you leave Golconda in the mood for more history, one of Illinois' oldest communities, Shawneetown, is less than an hour away.
The First Presbyterian Church of Golconda, built in 1869, provided a home for a congregation that had been getting together since 1819. Alexander Hall Buel House, which was built in 1841 and had Buel family members living in it until 1986, is an authentic example of a traditional working-class home. The Buel family was a family of tanners, and they're said to have given pumpkins to hungry refugees walking the Trail of Tears. To fully immerse yourself in Golconda's history, follow the town's self-guided audio tour where you dial a number and pop in specific digits for each site to learn more about it.
Small town beauty and hiking trails in Golconda
A pathway along the river leads to a bridge where you can see the idyllic, tranquil marina offering stillness and reflection. From here, you can settle down for a picnic, fish, or go for a hike. There's also a charming farm two miles from town where you may be able to meet the animals! If you want to fully immerse yourself in nature, Illinois' secret, mysterious bayou with its shady, green cypress swamp is just over 30 miles away.
Like any quintessential small town, Golconda holds various charming festivals and annual events throughout the year. The September Golconda Shrimp Festival, with vendors selling more varieties of shrimp recipes than you could imagine. You'll also find beer, music, art contests, horse carriage rides, local stalls, and games, and the festival was even crowned Illinois' number one food festival by National Geographic Traveller. In addition, there's a fall festival in October and a deer festival in November, complete with a parade.