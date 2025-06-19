One Of Illinois' Oldest Communities Is Surrounded By National Forests And Packed With Historic Charm
Encased in the heart of the Shawnee National Forest is one of Illinois' oldest towns, a storied location brimming with architecture, American history lore, and gorgeous woodland all around. On the history front, the competition is fierce: After all, Illinois is famous for being one of the most trodden places by historical and literary characters, including Abraham Lincoln, Ernest Hemingway, and Ulysses S. Grant, among many others. However, the history of Shawneetown goes further back than the American Revolutionary War.
Rooted in Native American ground, this charming location still preserves much of its history from back then, when it was founded by the Shawnee — largely settled around the Ohio River — giving it its name. Today, there are two sides to the town: Old Shawneetown, settled in 1793 and home to historic buildings, and 'new' Shawneetown, home to about 1,000 people, and right on the edge of the Shawnee National Forest.
While Old Shawneetown is just on the doorstep of the Kentucky border, sharing with the latter a wide array of scenic trails and historic towns, the new town is the best access point to the sweeping 289,000 acres of the forest — an outdoor paradise filled with humming brooks, peaceful rolling hills, leafy trails, and wildlife-filled vegetation.
Shawneetown is your gateway to unspoiled national forests
Shawneetown's location makes it the perfect access point to Shawnee National Forest, which is praised for containing seven different types of habitats to explore. The oak-hickory forest is home to wetlands, waterfalls, and large bodies of water. For keen hikers, the River to River trail offers unrivaled views of the forest and is easily accessible by a short drive from Harrisburg.
Popular activities in Shawnee National Forest range from horse riding and biking to trekking and birdwatching. While you can explore the forest on horseback, an activity particularly popular in spring and summer, horse riding is not allowed on hiking-only trails and protected areas, including Lusk Creek and Upper Bay Creek. The same applies to camping; you are free to camp in most areas, but there are exceptions listed on the official website. Due to the multitude of ecosystems coexisting in this peaceful corner of Illinois, areas are subject to occasional closures due to wildlife migration or conservation opportunities. It's worth checking the park's website to get the latest updates.
Situated in Southern Illinois, the Shawnee National Forest is not only very accessible, but it is also easy to explore on your own. The National Park's official website has a wide selection of ready-planned routes, from the rock-climbing 'Garden of the Gods' route to the more laid-back 'Heron Pond' trail — where a floating boardwalk allows you to get up close with the splendid array of wildlife of this magical place. Once you have trodden the main paths at leisure, make sure you make a stop at the unmissable Little Grand Canyon.
Travel back in time through Shawneetown's historic buildings and attractions
Back in Old Shawneetown, let the Bank State Historic Site lure you to its grounds; in all its grandeur, this Greek Revival-style building is one of the oldest in the entirety of the Prairie State. Built in 1898, it has been home to several banks but is now open to the public as a national monument to visit. If you are fond of Route 66 memorabilia, Illinois is the place to be. The bustling Route 66 stop in Springfield isn't the only one to covet gas station museums and historic gems. Old Shawneetown has its own Route 66-worthy stop: the historic Texaco Service Station, within walking distance from both the Historic Bank and Old Shawneetown's Village Hall. At the latter, you can observe signs of the 1937 flood, which caused the town to be moved to a higher point of elevation, where the new Shawneetown officially sits today.
After you've explored the many town relics, head to the quirky Shawnee Hills Antique Mall. Beloved by locals for its vintage, flea market vibes, this is the place to find underrated gems of all kinds, from sculptures and jewelry to antique toys. Many of the artifacts held at the Antique Mall will tell you more about the wider Saline County, a true cornucopia of history and natural wonders. And if you are keen to learn more about what makes this area unique, the Saline County Museum is a well-worth stop.
Illinois is home to countless unexpected adventures, from swimmable beaches in Chicago to Amish small-town wonders. Far from being an isolated gem, Shawneetown can be the beginning of your dream getaway in the Prairie State.