One Of Illinois' Oldest Communities Is Surrounded By National Forests And Packed With Historic Charm

Encased in the heart of the Shawnee National Forest is one of Illinois' oldest towns, a storied location brimming with architecture, American history lore, and gorgeous woodland all around. On the history front, the competition is fierce: After all, Illinois is famous for being one of the most trodden places by historical and literary characters, including Abraham Lincoln, Ernest Hemingway, and Ulysses S. Grant, among many others. However, the history of Shawneetown goes further back than the American Revolutionary War.

Rooted in Native American ground, this charming location still preserves much of its history from back then, when it was founded by the Shawnee — largely settled around the Ohio River — giving it its name. Today, there are two sides to the town: Old Shawneetown, settled in 1793 and home to historic buildings, and 'new' Shawneetown, home to about 1,000 people, and right on the edge of the Shawnee National Forest.

While Old Shawneetown is just on the doorstep of the Kentucky border, sharing with the latter a wide array of scenic trails and historic towns, the new town is the best access point to the sweeping 289,000 acres of the forest — an outdoor paradise filled with humming brooks, peaceful rolling hills, leafy trails, and wildlife-filled vegetation.