Sedona's Underrated Desert Oasis Is A Walkable Gem With Stunning Scenery And Rare Birdwatching
Scenic hiking trails, otherworldly red rock formations, world-class spas, mild weather in the middle of winter: There are plenty of good reasons to plan a trip to Sedona. Thanks to its peaceful vibes and a network of energy vortexes — thought to be sources of healing — the destination earned the title of the world's "most mindful escape." But apart from famous attractions like Cathedral Rock and Devil's Bridge Trail, a lesser-known outdoor highlight is just as worth seeking out. The Sedona Wetlands Preserve is a paradise for nature lovers and bird watchers alike.
Located just a few miles outside of town, and conveniently en route to a handful of trailheads, campsites, and scenic viewpoints, the 27-acre preserve initially served as a wastewater reclamation site. Today, its man-made wetlands are habitats for over 200 bird species, including waterfowl, shorebirds, and rare birds like the red phalarope, yellow grosbeak, and black tern. The park features ADA-accessible walking trails that encircle a multitude of ponds, with viewing platforms and benches scattered throughout the preserve for optimal bird observation.
Explore the Sedona Wetlands Preserve
For the best experience, visit the Sedona Wetlands Preserve in the morning. Spring and fall are the best seasons to go, both in terms of comfortable temperatures and wildlife viewing opportunities. If possible, join one of the guided educational tours (times are listed on the Sedona city website) to learn about water conservation and the reserve's colorful ecosystems.
If you're exploring the park independently, be sure to bring binoculars and wear clothing in neutral tones. It's also wise to carry water, a hat, and a camera. Look for birds along the water's edge — if you're still and quiet, you'll likely spot movement in these areas. You'll likely spot feathers, nests, and eggshells, but they should always be left where you see them.
Free birdwatching-focused visits are sometimes available through the Northern Arizona Audubon Society, so check its calendar of events for more details. If you're continuing your explorations of the area, consider this unforgettable Arizona road trip through hidden ghost towns and desert sunsets.
Plan a trip to Sedona
The preserve is an eight-minute drive from downtown Sedona, which is the ideal place to stay while exploring the area. There are lots of hotels in town, and a couple of recommended lodgings are even closer to the preserve, including Sedona Sacred Rocks ($222 per night) and Sedona Pines Resort ($181 per night). Looking for a memorable place to relax for a few days on your trip to Sedona? Check out this dreamy escape for hikers, wellness seekers, and their dogs.
Popular places to eat include the casual café Wildflower, The Hudson, a stylish eatery and cocktail bar, and the treehouse-inspired Hideaway House, all with beautiful views over the surrounding scenery. You'll also find plenty of food shops and supermarkets around town where you can pick up drinks and picnic supplies for hikes and adventures in the area.
The closest major airport is in Flagstaff, about 50 minutes away by car. Many travelers fly into the larger Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and rent a car to make the two-hour drive to Sedona, as a car is useful for getting around the region's points of interest, including trailheads and parks.