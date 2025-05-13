Central Oregon's Oldest City Is A Hidden Paradise Surrounded By Guest Ranches In The Painted Hills

If you're traveling by plane, flying into the Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) in Redmond — an underrated and rugged city that's considered the hub of Central Oregon — will land you about 20 miles west of Prineville, making for a half-hour drive to your destination. While the town itself has a modest array of attractions, it's a great spot to fuel up on food before embarking on outdoor adventures. Since Prineville is surrounded by acres of farmland and cattle ranches, the city has a robust bar and grill scene. A local staple since 1942, Club Pioneer serves up mouthwatering cuts of prime rib and cowboy cocktails in a saloon-style facade. For BBQ classics, gourmet burgers, and craft beer, grab a table at Dillon's Grill. For a quick bite and a caffeine buzz, swing by Prineville Coffee Company on your way.

Situated about an hour east of Prineville, The Painted Hills are one of Oregon's most unique natural wonders. Composed of miles of colorful hillscapes formed 35 million years ago, the geographical marvels flourish in vibrant stripes that come in shades of red, orange, tan, and gold, giving the painted brush-stroke effect that inspired their name. Admire the breathtaking beauty of the hills on a gentle half-mile Painted Hills Overlook Trail, or take the 1.6-mile Carroll Rim Trail for a steeped climb and panoramic views at the top. Perfect for a day trip from Prineville, the magnificent hills are not to be missed.