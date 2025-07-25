Hundreds Of Years Of History Are Etched Into This Fascinating New Mexico National Monument

Drive along New Mexico State Road 53, and the rock will suddenly loom before you, like the prow of a great stone ship sailing through the desert. The Zuni people called it Atsinna — place of writings on the rock. The most recent visitors, Anglo-Americans, referred to it as Inscription Rock. Today, it is a national monument known by the name given by Spanish conquistadors, El Morro, meaning "the headland."

El Morro has been a desert refuge for hundreds of years, dating back to at least the 13th century, when Indigenous Puebloans settled the rock and cultivated the surrounding land. At its base, a water hole provides fresh water, a sweet respite for desert travelers. Over the years, stopping at El Morro became a resting stop for those crossing the New Mexico desert. Its significance was so great that generations felt compelled to carve their names and words into the stone. No such carvings are allowed today at this protected site. Instead, visitors can walk through El Morro and wonder at the stories behind the names, words, and symbols etched into the rock.

El Morro National Monument is a 2-hour drive on Interstate 40, west of Albuquerque, the Southwest gem that's one of the best film cities. Take the turn for Highway 53, also known as Ice Caves Road, home to the Bandera Volcano and Ice Cave, a subterranean marvel sculpted out of ancient lava flows. It's on the way and only a 20-minute drive from El Morro. Paired together, both sites make for an excellent day trip from Albuquerque.