Texas Has To Say Goodbye To Its Unique, Beloved Amusement Park That's Closing In 2025

In the battle to build bigger, better amusement park rides and attractions, some parks are inevitably going to fall by the wayside. Parks like the mystical Efteling in the Netherlands are outré and fantastical enough to have lasted for decades, while colossal chains like Six Flags now stand at 27 locations across the U.S. In between such offerings sit places like the quaint and retro Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Oregon, and the much-loved, family-owned-and-operated ZDT's Amusement Park in Seguin, Texas, less than 45 minutes northeast from San Antonio. However, the latter recently announced that summer 2025 will be its last season. On August 17, ZDT's will be switching off its rides for good.

The ZDT's Amusement Park website doesn't go into details about why the park is closing down, but merely expresses gratitude to park-goers for having visited the park over the last 18 years. Speaking to the Seguin Gazette, however, co-owner Sarah Donhauser cites the culprits we could have all guessed: rising costs and reduced attendance. Plus, nearby San Antonio is already known as the "Theme Park Capital of Texas." It has tons of amusement park options within and just outside its borders, including Six Flags Fiesta Texas, SeaWorld San Antonio, Morgan's Wonderland, Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort, and many more. This competition couldn't have helped ZDT's very much.

Holders of ZDT's gift cards or day tickets still have time to visit the park before it shutters. The park has a great array of family-focused attractions, including a rock wall, go karts, arcade games, and a bungee trampoline. With prices as low $29.99 for an unlimited, all-day wristband pass (at the time or writing), and opening hours every day of the week except Tuesday, it's a no-brainer steal and deal for the whole family.