Oregon's Second-Largest State Park Has Scenic Plunging Canyons, Vast Cliffs, And A Peaceful River Full Of Fish

Oregon arguably has a much stronger cultural "vibe" than many other states. In addition to its gorgeous natural scenery and havens for outdoor aficionados, Portland's urban hubs have some of the most distinctive and vibrant cultural characteristics of any major American city. In Portland alone, you can find wonderfully eccentric neighborhoods like the historic Goose Hollow, and that's just one area out of many. Cottonwood Canyon State Park is simultaneously a sharp contrast to the state's popular image and a true embodiment of Oregon's notable quirky vibe. Unlike the evergreen forests and snowy volcanoes around Portland, Cottonwood Canyon is part of the relatively flat and arid Columbia Plateau. Named after the Columbia River, the Columbia Plateau is notable for its large preserves of volcanic basalt and steep river gorges cutting through the surrounding plains.

The striking Cottonwood Canyon — formed from a Columbia River tributary called the John Day River — is one such gorge. The park's distinctive combination of steep river canyons, volcanic hills, and vast, rugged plains gives it arguably the most unique photographic profile of any park in the Beaver State. Occupying around 8,000 acres, Cottonwood Canyon State Park is the second-largest state park in Oregon. Most of that acreage protects steep, multicolored canyon walls, vast grasslands, and wild, untamed river systems.

All of this combines to create a veritable wilderness wonderland in the heart of Oregon's backcountry. During the day, Cottonwood Canyon State Park is a great place to see unique species like bighorn sheep, pronghorn, and even mountain lions! And when the sun sets, Cottonwood Canyon's remote location provides some of the best views of the unsullied night sky anywhere in the United States.