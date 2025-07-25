Oregon's Second-Largest State Park Has Scenic Plunging Canyons, Vast Cliffs, And A Peaceful River Full Of Fish
At first glance, Cottonwood Canyon State Park may not be what you picture when you think of Oregon. The state most famous for its Pacific Northwest forests and snow-capped Cascade mountains undoubtedly forges a much greener profile in the public consciousness than Cottonwood Canyon's relatively sparse, semi-desert landscape. The more popular parts of Oregon do feature sublime wonders, like the remarkably clear and scenic Waldo Lake hidden in the mountains, or the impressive geological spectacle of the Devils Punchbowl State Natural Area along the coast. Yet, although it has a different type of beauty, Cottonwood Canyon and the surrounding expanse of Central Oregon are absolutely worth a visit.
Cottonwood Canyon State Park sits in a remote section of north-central Oregon, just south of the state's border with Washington. Being in a more remote part of the state, the only real way to access the park is via a two-hour drive from Portland. However, if you're up for a scenic road trip, Cottonwood Canyon State Park offers a fantastic display of the state's lesser-known natural beauty, without the larger crowds that can sometimes clog more popular Oregon parks. Plus, as Oregon's second-largest state park, Cottonwood Canyon State Park offers plenty of natural space for you to get some much-needed peace and solitude (or, alternatively, fun recreation) without worrying about excessive foot traffic.
Cottonwood Canyon State Park showcases a different side of Oregon
Oregon arguably has a much stronger cultural "vibe" than many other states. In addition to its gorgeous natural scenery and havens for outdoor aficionados, Portland's urban hubs have some of the most distinctive and vibrant cultural characteristics of any major American city. In Portland alone, you can find wonderfully eccentric neighborhoods like the historic Goose Hollow, and that's just one area out of many. Cottonwood Canyon State Park is simultaneously a sharp contrast to the state's popular image and a true embodiment of Oregon's notable quirky vibe. Unlike the evergreen forests and snowy volcanoes around Portland, Cottonwood Canyon is part of the relatively flat and arid Columbia Plateau. Named after the Columbia River, the Columbia Plateau is notable for its large preserves of volcanic basalt and steep river gorges cutting through the surrounding plains.
The striking Cottonwood Canyon — formed from a Columbia River tributary called the John Day River — is one such gorge. The park's distinctive combination of steep river canyons, volcanic hills, and vast, rugged plains gives it arguably the most unique photographic profile of any park in the Beaver State. Occupying around 8,000 acres, Cottonwood Canyon State Park is the second-largest state park in Oregon. Most of that acreage protects steep, multicolored canyon walls, vast grasslands, and wild, untamed river systems.
All of this combines to create a veritable wilderness wonderland in the heart of Oregon's backcountry. During the day, Cottonwood Canyon State Park is a great place to see unique species like bighorn sheep, pronghorn, and even mountain lions! And when the sun sets, Cottonwood Canyon's remote location provides some of the best views of the unsullied night sky anywhere in the United States.
Outdoor activities in Cottonwood Canyon State Park
With 8,000 acres and terrain that, though rugged, is a bit flatter than the Cascades, Cottonwood Canyon State Park is the perfect place to indulge in unforgettable outdoor adventures far from the crowds. Due to the park's pristine wilderness character, visitors won't find quite as many modern amenities and developed infrastructure as in other Oregon parks. Yet even without too many modern comforts, Cottonwood Canyon State Park can still be a perfect spot for a blissful, unplugged escape into nature. The park's Pinnacles Trail is a relatively easy hike that takes you right along the John Day River and the beautiful canyon walls on both sides. However, at nearly 10 miles, the Pinnacles Trail is also long enough to occupy an entire day's exploration into this unique corner of Oregon.
Centered around a river valley, Cottonwood Canyon State Park also provides exceptional recreational opportunities out on the water. The John Day River is a top Oregon destination for fishing, with particularly great opportunities for catching steelhead and smallmouth bass. And as the longest free-flowing American river west of the Rocky Mountains, the John Day River is also an extraordinary route for rafting and paddling adventures. Cottonwood Canyon State Park provides convenient access to the best segments of the John Day River for rafting, including the nearby Cottonwood Bridge.
Cottonwood Canyon's remote location also makes it a superior spot for off-the-beaten-path camping trips. Currently, the park includes 20 primitive campsites at the Lone Tree Campground, one ADA-accessible primitive site, four cabins, a group tent site, a picnic shelter, and a meeting hall. If camping's not your thing, the city of The Dalles is a 50-minute drive away, with plenty of modern lodging options.