A Dreamy Lakeside Community In Minnesota Is A Gateway To A National Park With Houseboats And Fishing

Among Minnesota's 11,842 lakes, some real gems stand out. Kabetogama Lake is a massive summer vacation paradise, and Sugar Lake is a Caribbean-colored "Jewel of the North" where water activities are endless. Then there's Crane Lake, surrounded by trees and dotted with islands across 3,088 acres. Anglers love casting for walleye, black crappie, smallmouth bass, and more, and the lake's namesake township is also home to an intimate year-round community of 120 people. But summer is when this place transforms into a haven for holiday-makers at the area's resorts, lodges, and cabins.

Crane Lake is the southern gateway to the 218,000-acre Voyageurs National Park, an underrated waterfront Midwest destination known for epic hiking, canoeing, and kayaking around its lakes and streams, which make up nearly 40% of the park. Thanks to its designation as an International Dark Sky Park and its wide open spaces, it's also an amazing place to see the northern lights.

The brand new Crane Lake Visitor Center opened in June 2025 with exhibits and information focusing on dark sky education, Indigenous history, and the park's connection to remarkable adjacent natural areas, such as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA), home to one of Minnesota's most mesmerizing lakes. Crane Lake sits on the western edge of the BWCA, which can be less congested than other more popular entry points. With a permit, you can paddle in via neighboring Little Vermillion Lake.