A Dreamy Lakeside Community In Minnesota Is A Gateway To A National Park With Houseboats And Fishing
Among Minnesota's 11,842 lakes, some real gems stand out. Kabetogama Lake is a massive summer vacation paradise, and Sugar Lake is a Caribbean-colored "Jewel of the North" where water activities are endless. Then there's Crane Lake, surrounded by trees and dotted with islands across 3,088 acres. Anglers love casting for walleye, black crappie, smallmouth bass, and more, and the lake's namesake township is also home to an intimate year-round community of 120 people. But summer is when this place transforms into a haven for holiday-makers at the area's resorts, lodges, and cabins.
Crane Lake is the southern gateway to the 218,000-acre Voyageurs National Park, an underrated waterfront Midwest destination known for epic hiking, canoeing, and kayaking around its lakes and streams, which make up nearly 40% of the park. Thanks to its designation as an International Dark Sky Park and its wide open spaces, it's also an amazing place to see the northern lights.
The brand new Crane Lake Visitor Center opened in June 2025 with exhibits and information focusing on dark sky education, Indigenous history, and the park's connection to remarkable adjacent natural areas, such as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA), home to one of Minnesota's most mesmerizing lakes. Crane Lake sits on the western edge of the BWCA, which can be less congested than other more popular entry points. With a permit, you can paddle in via neighboring Little Vermillion Lake.
Stay in a houseboat in Voyageurs National Park
Crane Lake boasts a range of places to drop your bags and spend the night. Pine Point Lodge, for example, offers pleasantly rustic cabin stays, and Crane Lake Lodge's three cabins are only accessible by boat 2 miles from shore, making for a uniquely secluded experience. Nelson's Resort has been a mainstay for nine decades, with 27 pine-log cabins. Stop into the lodge for a "fresh-caught dinner" like blackened walleye, served near the fireplace.
If you just can't stay off the water, check into Voyagaire Lodge & Houseboats, which provides a unique take on waterfront lodging with a series of floating accommodations that welcome two to 12 guests. The recently remodeled Sportcruiser 440, for instance, is perfect for six to eight guests and features five double beds with one bathroom. There are also luxury houseboat rentals available for those willing to splash out on a lavish lake getaway. Rates range from $475 per night for smaller accommodations to $1,995 per night for the luxury vessels, at the time of writing. The houseboats also require a $15 nightly permit for Voyageurs National Park and a tow-behind boat, which the lodge can provide for a fee if you don't have your own. Those who prefer to sleep on dry land can book a comfortable, traditional guest room in the lodge.
Arriving in your RV? Crane Lake Voyageur RV Park and Campground, located right next door to the national park's visitor center, opened in 2025 and offers full hookups. Stays are limited to 14 days per month, so if you're looking to hang out a bit longer, head five minutes south to HeadQuarters RV Park, where you can choose from nightly, weekly, and monthly rates. For something quite a bit more remote, three backcountry camping sites are located on Crane Lake.
Paddle or hike through the Crane Lake wilderness
Another clear reason to head to Crane Lake is for the fishing. Public access can be found on the south end of the lake, and a number of local outfitters are available to help get you going. Anderson's Canoe Outfitters offers round-trip shuttle trips to BWCA entry points along with lightweight, Minnesota-made canoe rentals, which are perfect for paddling and portaging.
Voyageurs Guide Service takes things a step further with guided fishing jaunts and specialized trips lasting a day, a weekend, or even a week. If fishing isn't really your thing but you'd love to explore the area, book a boat tour to see local landmarks like Kettle Falls or Ellsworth Rock Gardens, also known as the "Showplace of Lake Kabetogama."
Prefer to be on solid ground for a day? Miles of trails in the Crane Lake area are perfect for any skill level, with short out-and-back routes complementing longer treks for more ambitious hikers. Herriman Trail, for example, consists of 13 miles of loops, and the 3.1-mile Vermilion Gorge Trail is a great way to spend a morning. Various multi-use recreational trails throughout the region welcome ATV enthusiasts. In the winter, head out on the snowmobile or go cross-country skiing and snowshoeing on the inviting wooded trails.