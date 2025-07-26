One Of The Best Retirement Spots In The US Is A Gorgeous Coastal Destination In Virginia

Even though Virginia Beach has been known to get as many as 14 million annual visitors, that doesn't mean you can't find those hidden gems away from the tourists. Some of the area's quieter, more secluded beaches include False Cape State Park, Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge, and Sandbridge. On the flip side, Virginia Beach's most lively area is Oceanfront Beach, where you'll find the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. From concerts and festivals to restaurants and hotels, Oceanfront Beach is where all the action is. The beach itself extends for 35 miles, and the boardwalk is 3 miles long.

Virginia Beach's mild winters also make it a fantastic choice for anyone looking to get away from the snow. The average temperature in winter months ranges from the high 30s to around 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which allows residents to take advantage of the nearby walkable neighborhoods year-round (a great feature for older adults who plan to do less driving). For example, Virginia Beach's Linkhorn Park neighborhood offers residents plenty of accessibility and charm.

When you've had your fill of beach fun, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy. The city is home to live performance venues like the Zeiders American Dream Theater and Funny Bone Comedy Club. There's also the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center and the Virginia Military Aviation Museum. Lastly, you can enjoy shopping and dining at places like Town Center, Lynnhaven Mall, and the Shops at Hilltop.