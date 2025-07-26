One Of The Best Retirement Spots In The US Is A Gorgeous Coastal Destination In Virginia
When it comes time to retire, you may have your heart set on moving near the beach, and it's certainly not a bad way to spend your golden years. Some folks want to retire in tropical countries abroad, while others prefer to remain closer to family. That said, not every beach town is going to give you the affordability and quality of life that you want. As it turns out, one of the best retirement spots in the U.S. also happens to be a gorgeous coastal destination in Virginia.
Virginia Beach offers retirees the appeal of beautiful, sandy coastlines without the extravagant housing prices. According to U.S. News and World Report, which ranks Virginia Beach second for the top retirement destinations, the average value of a house there is around $376,000, which is fairly close to the current national average. For those looking to rent, U.S. News and World Report lists Virginia Beach's average monthly rent at approximately $1,400, which is around $200 cheaper than the current national average.
Relaxation and coastal fun in Virginia Beach
Even though Virginia Beach has been known to get as many as 14 million annual visitors, that doesn't mean you can't find those hidden gems away from the tourists. Some of the area's quieter, more secluded beaches include False Cape State Park, Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge, and Sandbridge. On the flip side, Virginia Beach's most lively area is Oceanfront Beach, where you'll find the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. From concerts and festivals to restaurants and hotels, Oceanfront Beach is where all the action is. The beach itself extends for 35 miles, and the boardwalk is 3 miles long.
Virginia Beach's mild winters also make it a fantastic choice for anyone looking to get away from the snow. The average temperature in winter months ranges from the high 30s to around 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which allows residents to take advantage of the nearby walkable neighborhoods year-round (a great feature for older adults who plan to do less driving). For example, Virginia Beach's Linkhorn Park neighborhood offers residents plenty of accessibility and charm.
When you've had your fill of beach fun, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy. The city is home to live performance venues like the Zeiders American Dream Theater and Funny Bone Comedy Club. There's also the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center and the Virginia Military Aviation Museum. Lastly, you can enjoy shopping and dining at places like Town Center, Lynnhaven Mall, and the Shops at Hilltop.
What else makes Virginia Beach great for retirees?
Retirement isn't just about affordability and where you want to be; it's also about how well a city accommodates older adults. When it comes to healthcare, Virginia Beach has access to multiple hospitals and medical facilities, including Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, and Virginia Beach VA Clinic. The city is also home to over 40 independent-living retirement communities. Among the top-rated Virginia Beach retirement communities are First Colonial Inn, Harbors Edge, Acclaim at East Beach, and Verena at the Reserve.
There's also the city's Forever Young Senior Centers, which provide an opportunity for adults 55 and older to stay active and socialize. Members can take part in all kinds of social activities like dances, plays, picnics, arts and crafts, and meals. To become a member, you just have to sign up through Virginia Beach's recreation center program, which offers discounted rates for local residents.