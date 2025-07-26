The 'Greatest Site Under The Smokies' Is A Subterranean Tennessee Marvel With Millions Of Years Of History

The Tuckaleechee Caverns are a site of history spanning from the geologic to the human. The name comes from the Cherokee word Tikwalitsi (whose meaning is unknown), a reference to the Indigenous people who used the cave to protect themselves from white settlers in the 1800s. The caverns were first opened for tourists in 1931, but then closed due to the Great Depression. They reopened again in 1953, thanks to the work of locals Bill Vananda and Harry Myers. They had grown up playing in the cave and became so passionate about people seeing it that they hauled tons of sand, gravel, and cement inside to create a safe pathway for visitors.

There are some impressive sights in the Tuckaleechee Caverns that make it stand out among the thousands of caves hidden all around Tennessee. The Big Room is over 400 feet long, 300 feet wide, and 150 feet deep, which is big enough to contain a 15-story building. It also includes stalagmites growing from the floor that are up to 24 feet high, a staggering fact considering that they form at the rate of one cubic inch per century.

Tied for the pièce de résistance is Silver Falls, a massive 210-foot double waterfall that comes close to the size of Tennessee's tallest and most majestic waterfall. Only the lower section can be viewed, but you can see into the upper part, which is illuminated by lights. Just be sure to wear good shoes; the pathway can get slippery, and it includes 205 stairs. Don't forget a jacket either, since the caverns stay a cool 58 degrees Fahrenheit year-round.