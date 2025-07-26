Rick Steves Reveals The Specific Types Of Places To Avoid When Visiting Europe
Renowned guidebook author Rick Steves has made a career out of offering travel advice for exploring Europe. Just as important as knowing where to go is knowing where you shouldn't. Speaking with Lulu Garcia-Navarro in the New York Times' "The Interview" podcast, Rick Steves is asked about European destinations that aren't to be missed and those that can be skipped. Steves responds, "Skip places with no artifacts in your sightseeing. Places that are commercial gimmicks. The torture dungeon, the Leonardo exhibit ... Not because they're bad, but because when you go there, you have less time and energy to do something else that's more valid."
As a go-to authority on European travel, this is a topic he has tackled many times before. He specifically cautions against the tourist traps of southwest England, for example, writing on his website, "The British are masters at milking every conceivable tourist attraction for all it's worth." So what are some of Steves' least favorite places in Europe? The Blarney Stone in Ireland, Land's End in Cornwall, England, and the jam-packed resorts of Spain's Costa del Sol, to name a few. Instead, you can find out how to avoid crowds at these lesser-known European destinations.
Swap tourist traps for local experiences
At the end of the day, Steves says the goal for travelers shouldn't be hitting all the destinations on their list but should instead focus on having an authentic experience in a destination. In the podcast, he explains, "Put yourself in a world of people where you're not a tourist. Where you're not part of the economy, but where you're just kind of crashing the party." For example, sit on a bench with old men in Sicily or socialize with locals at a clothing-optional sauna in Finland. When looking for a place to eat, Steves' has plenty of telltale signs that you've found an authentic restaurant while in Europe.
On the other end of the spectrum are Steves' favorite spots in Europe — places rich in history and short on cheesy tourist attractions. At the top of the list are major cities like Rome and Prague, home to one of the most awe-inspiring castles in Europe, as well as small villages like Austria's Hallstatt and Varenna, a town on the shore of Italy's Lake Como. Other points of interest that make the cut include Sognefjord, a Norwegian fjord, and Vaux-le-Vicomte, an inspiring château outside Paris. Also worth a detour, Steves says, are experiences like Switzerland's scenic train rides and hiking in England's Lake District.