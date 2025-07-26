Rick Steves Reveals The Specific Types Of Places To Avoid When Visiting Europe

Renowned guidebook author Rick Steves has made a career out of offering travel advice for exploring Europe. Just as important as knowing where to go is knowing where you shouldn't. Speaking with Lulu Garcia-Navarro in the New York Times' "The Interview" podcast, Rick Steves is asked about European destinations that aren't to be missed and those that can be skipped. Steves responds, "Skip places with no artifacts in your sightseeing. Places that are commercial gimmicks. The torture dungeon, the Leonardo exhibit ... Not because they're bad, but because when you go there, you have less time and energy to do something else that's more valid."

As a go-to authority on European travel, this is a topic he has tackled many times before. He specifically cautions against the tourist traps of southwest England, for example, writing on his website, "The British are masters at milking every conceivable tourist attraction for all it's worth." So what are some of Steves' least favorite places in Europe? The Blarney Stone in Ireland, Land's End in Cornwall, England, and the jam-packed resorts of Spain's Costa del Sol, to name a few. Instead, you can find out how to avoid crowds at these lesser-known European destinations.