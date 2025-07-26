A Unique Coastal Resort Just An Hour From San Francisco Is Like A Sophisticated Summer Camp
The Northern Coast of California stretches 370 miles from its most northern tip to the Marin headlands outside of San Francisco, winding through five counties that feature the world's tallest trees and the coast's largest river. Along the way, visitors are treated to spectacular scenery, a wealth of outdoor recreation, and secret beaches. This includes the Point Reyes National Seashore, a utopian stretch of coast with uncrowded beaches and lagoons where approximately 11 miles away is a distinctive coastal resort that makes guests feel as if they are at a sophisticated summer camp.
The Lodge at Marconi is nestled in the hills above Tomales Bay, a serene bay known for beautiful beaches and some of America's best oysters that is found inside the 62 acre Marconi Conference Center State Historic Park. The Marin County state park serves as the former home of a wireless telegraphy station founded by its namesake, Guglielmo Marconi, in 1913. The original Marconi Hotel building was formerly used to house station workers in Italianate villa style architecture in 1914. It was then a residential hotel in the 1960s. Subsequently, the building was used as a rehabilitation center (and later, cult headquarters) for a group called the Synanon. The property officially became a state park in 1984 when the land was donated to the California State Parks program. Following an extensive renovation, the Lodge at Marconi was opened as a resort, and has been managed by the Oliver Hospitality Group since 2023.
With the backdrop of natural beauty and protected grasslands, the resort caters to those looking to unwind in a historic yet modern setting with a unique design. That design, by NYC-based Home Studios, doesn't feature a traditional lobby, but rather mixed seating, community spaces, and retail spots. Other designs include cube wall art, ranch-style architecture, colored tiles, and uniquely shaped headboards.
Getting to know the unique coastal resort of The Lodge at Marconi
Just one hour away from San Francisco, home to one of the best fine arts museums in the country that is dripping with European masterpieces, the resort's ideal location can serve those looking to get away or to host a group retreat. There are eight indoor and outdoor spaces for corporate retreats, family reunions, and weddings. The property's 46 rooms vary in size and bed configuration, and are without televisions, as the Lodge encourages guests to disconnect and relax. The deluxe double queen loft room, which sleeps five guests, is perfect for groups and families; it features two queens on the lower level and a twin bed above in a loft-style room. The A Frame is the most elegant retreat for two guests, featuring a king bed, a full kitchen, a private deck, washer and dryer, and pet-friendly space in a loft setting.
Each booking is subject to a $25-per-day experience fee as of 2025. If you're looking for a discount or package, the resort offers several types. California residents receive 15% off their stays while AARP and AAA members receive 10% off all room types. The Save More Stay More package offers a 20% discount for stays of four nights or more, and for an extended stay of seven nights or more, guests can contact the hotel for a custom price quote.
The Lodge offers onsite dining at Mable's Restaurant, open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and brunch Friday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and weekend happy hour from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The menu features seafood selections (including oysters from Tomales Bay), local wines and spirits, and scenic bay and park views from their patio.
Experience sophisticated summer camp at the Lodge at Marconi
If you're longing for the nostalgia of those summer days at camp, you'll find it at the Lodge at Marconi — with a sophisticated flare. Instead of backless wooden benches, the centralized fire pit is surrounded by Adirondack style chairs, and is a popular gathering spot in the evenings. Guests can enjoy a variety of sporting opportunities, as the property includes basketball, bocce ball, and volleyball courts, as well as cornhole. If brain-challenging games are more your speed, the Lodge also offers giant versions of Chess, Connect Four, and Jenga, along with a variety of puzzles.
For relaxation and meditation, guests can sign up for free outdoor yoga on Tower Hill, with an indoor alternative when the weather doesn't cooperate. The yoga sessions are $25 for non-guests if you happen to be passing through the park. There's also an onsite sauna to help you unwind at the end of the day. Future expansion plans include the addition of a full wellness center and spa to enhance the getaway and relaxation theme the Lodge is striving for. The serene bayfront park location allows for opportunities to spy wildlife while strolling the grounds, including bull elk, wild turkeys, and seabirds like a blue heron.
When you want to explore beyond the lodge grounds, you'll find access to 3.5 miles of hiking trails, including the 1.5-mile Marconi Loop trail. You can also book other experiences, including horseback riding, bay tours, safari trips, and kayaking excursions. Foodies can book oyster and other farm tours or a cheese tasting and tour. All these experiences are detailed on the Lodge's website, and can be booked online or with assistance from the Lodge staff.