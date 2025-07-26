A Unique Coastal Resort Just An Hour From San Francisco Is Like A Sophisticated Summer Camp

The Northern Coast of California stretches 370 miles from its most northern tip to the Marin headlands outside of San Francisco, winding through five counties that feature the world's tallest trees and the coast's largest river. Along the way, visitors are treated to spectacular scenery, a wealth of outdoor recreation, and secret beaches. This includes the Point Reyes National Seashore, a utopian stretch of coast with uncrowded beaches and lagoons where approximately 11 miles away is a distinctive coastal resort that makes guests feel as if they are at a sophisticated summer camp.

The Lodge at Marconi is nestled in the hills above Tomales Bay, a serene bay known for beautiful beaches and some of America's best oysters that is found inside the 62 acre Marconi Conference Center State Historic Park. The Marin County state park serves as the former home of a wireless telegraphy station founded by its namesake, Guglielmo Marconi, in 1913. The original Marconi Hotel building was formerly used to house station workers in Italianate villa style architecture in 1914. It was then a residential hotel in the 1960s. Subsequently, the building was used as a rehabilitation center (and later, cult headquarters) for a group called the Synanon. The property officially became a state park in 1984 when the land was donated to the California State Parks program. Following an extensive renovation, the Lodge at Marconi was opened as a resort, and has been managed by the Oliver Hospitality Group since 2023.

With the backdrop of natural beauty and protected grasslands, the resort caters to those looking to unwind in a historic yet modern setting with a unique design. That design, by NYC-based Home Studios, doesn't feature a traditional lobby, but rather mixed seating, community spaces, and retail spots. Other designs include cube wall art, ranch-style architecture, colored tiles, and uniquely shaped headboards.