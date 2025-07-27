The One Essential Anthony Bourdain-Approved Guidebook Series Foodies Need In Italy, Spain, Or Japan

If you're interested in travel, food, or where the integral human experiences intersect, you are likely familiar with Anthony Bourdain, a renowned chef, writer, travel documentarian, and television personality. Much of his career centered around globe-trotting, consuming local cuisine, and connecting with the individuals living wherever he visited.

Bourdain kept the company of other like-minded chefs and authors, among them being food journalist Matt Goulding. The pair created the Roads & Kingdoms trilogy of culinary travel books written by Goulding and published by Bourdain and HarperCollins. The first book in the series, titled "Rice, Noodle, Fish," explores Japan's rich food culture with firsthand storytelling from Goulding's travels throughout the country. After the first book was published in 2015, the succeeding "Grape, Olive, Pig" and "Pasta, Pane, Vino" delve into Spanish and Italian food culture, respectively.

In popular travel destinations like Italy, there are plenty of costly tourist traps to avoid while picking a restaurant. Luckily, Goulding's Bourdain-approved three-part series is an essential guidebook for the best eats and an experienced traveler's inside scoop into the cultural gastronomy of those countries. If you're serious about food and getting an authentic taste of a different culture, or if Bourdain's stamp of approval is one of your travel guide requirements, each book in the Roads & Kingdoms series is more than worth its salt.