Colorado's Darkest Town Is A Hidden Gem For Stargazing, Challenging Hiking Trails, And High-Altitude Adventures

An astounding 80% of Americans are unable to see the Milky Way at night. So if you're looking to spend more time with the starry night sky, then Westcliffe, Colorado is your best bet. Located over 2 hours away from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport, this town is worlds away from the Denver city lights. In fact, in 2015, Westcliffe and its neighboring city of Silver Cliff were jointly recognized as an International Dark Sky Community, making it the first ever Colorado community to receive the designation.

But Westcliffe is not just a place with incredible views of the night sky. The town also puts you in a prime position to explore the rugged beauty of the Wet Mountains, a lesser-known, sub-mountain range within the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. There are around 500 people in Westcliffe and around 770 in Silver Cliff, but it's not just these low population numbers that help with light pollution. In a valley essentially surrounded by mountains, there's little chance for the light from neighboring cities to leak in. There are also multiple regulations surrounding installing outdoor lighting in the area.

Remarkably, you have the chance to marvel at the Milky Way right from downtown Westcliffe. But if you want a more in-depth experience, the nonprofit organization Dark Skies of the Wet Mountain Valley holds several free events that help you learn more about the views, including star parties and telescope workshops.