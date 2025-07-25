Arizona's Natural Oasis Near Wickenburg Has A Special, Breathtaking Kind Of Forest That's Very Rare In America

After embarking on other thrilling Arizona adventures (like exploring this iconic canyon with classic Western views), take a refreshing trip into the Hassayampa River Preserve's unique wetland — such an extraordinary landscape should not be missed. Self-guided walks are an excellent, family-friendly way to explore the preserve and admire its array of plants, like the proud desert fan palms, the Fremont cottonwoods with their rustling heart-shaped leaves, and the Arizona mesquite, a thorny tree with an inky, rough bark. Various footpaths lead along the river and through the preserve and are easy to follow, some with a slight incline.

The swaying trees provide cooling shade as you look out for wildlife, with the opportunity to observe around 300 different kinds of birds. Get ready to glimpse yellow-billed cuckoos, tiny vermilion flycatchers and other hummingbird species, and the red-shouldered hawk, announcing its presence with its peculiar sound. Ground-dwelling animals also roam the preserve, including coyotes, skunks, gray foxes, desert tortoises, leopard frogs, and western diamondback rattlesnakes.

Here are a few things to know while planning your visit. From May 1 through October 31, the preserve is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (the rest of the year, opening and closing times are an hour later). Pets are not allowed anywhere in the preserve, so please leave Fido at home. Various lodges and hotels are available in the area, but if you are looking for a cowboy-style retreat, Wickenburg's Rancho de Los Caballeros provides a luxury experience at a resort nestled in the desert. The all-inclusive hotel is a one-of-a-kind experience of ranch life and offers other activities, too. You can sign up for horseback riding lessons, take your best shot on the golf course, or surrender to a reinvigorating spa treatment.