Arizona's Natural Oasis Near Wickenburg Has A Special, Breathtaking Kind Of Forest That's Very Rare In America
The Grand Canyon State stirs images of arid landscapes and walks along rugged, sunbaked roads. Yet, natural oases like the Hassayampa River Preserve hide in the cactus-filled Sonoran Desert and are some of the state's best-kept secrets. The underrated Wild West Arizona town of Wickenburg, located less than 70 miles northwest of Phoenix, is home to the 770-acre Hassayampa River Preserve, a green haven that awaits discovery and teems with life, thanks to the Hassayampa River, which runs both above and below ground.
The prevalent ecosystem here — the Fremont Cottonwood-Goodding's Willow riparian forest — is rare in North America, and you probably wouldn't think it could survive in such an arid region. But for thousands of years, it has served as a home for both wildlife and humans. The 70,000-acre forest was originally inhabited by the Native Yavapai people, who cultivated staple food sources like corn, beans, and tobacco. The name of the park comes from the word "Haseyamo,"which in the Yavapai language means "following the water as far as it goes." Like Madera Canyon — another magical wilderness sanctuary that's known as the hummingbird capital of Arizona — the Hassayampa Preserve is an ideal location to immerse yourself in tranquil nature. If you are already in Wickenburg, the preserve is a short seven-minute drive from town. Otherwise, Phoenix is the closest city with an international airport.
Discovering the Hassayampa River Preserve
After embarking on other thrilling Arizona adventures (like exploring this iconic canyon with classic Western views), take a refreshing trip into the Hassayampa River Preserve's unique wetland — such an extraordinary landscape should not be missed. Self-guided walks are an excellent, family-friendly way to explore the preserve and admire its array of plants, like the proud desert fan palms, the Fremont cottonwoods with their rustling heart-shaped leaves, and the Arizona mesquite, a thorny tree with an inky, rough bark. Various footpaths lead along the river and through the preserve and are easy to follow, some with a slight incline.
The swaying trees provide cooling shade as you look out for wildlife, with the opportunity to observe around 300 different kinds of birds. Get ready to glimpse yellow-billed cuckoos, tiny vermilion flycatchers and other hummingbird species, and the red-shouldered hawk, announcing its presence with its peculiar sound. Ground-dwelling animals also roam the preserve, including coyotes, skunks, gray foxes, desert tortoises, leopard frogs, and western diamondback rattlesnakes.
Here are a few things to know while planning your visit. From May 1 through October 31, the preserve is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (the rest of the year, opening and closing times are an hour later). Pets are not allowed anywhere in the preserve, so please leave Fido at home. Various lodges and hotels are available in the area, but if you are looking for a cowboy-style retreat, Wickenburg's Rancho de Los Caballeros provides a luxury experience at a resort nestled in the desert. The all-inclusive hotel is a one-of-a-kind experience of ranch life and offers other activities, too. You can sign up for horseback riding lessons, take your best shot on the golf course, or surrender to a reinvigorating spa treatment.