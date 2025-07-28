Hidden In Tennessee's Appalachian Mountains Is An Under-The-Radar State Park Full Of Scenic Trails And Fishing
In the late-1700s, Colonel John Sevier led his troops against a Cherokee encampment located in what would later be known as the Cherokee National Forest. The creek that ran by the historical battle between early settlers and the Cherokees ultimately became the namesake for a park opened over 200 years later: Rocky Fork State Park. Then, in January 2019, the state of Tennessee added Lamar Alexander to the park's name, after the senator who served from 2003 to 2021.
Thankfully, Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park is peaceful these days. A primitive, 2,076-acre expanse in East Tennessee's southern Appalachian Mountains, it's specifically located in the Blue Ridge range. The closest metropolitan area is Asheville, North Carolina, located about a 40-minute drive to the south. That's nearly the same distance between the state park and the forested foothills Elizabethton, a quaint and uniquely historic city well-worth the visit. In the springtime, particularly late-May, wildflowers bloom while the weather becomes milder and the rainfall swells up the waterfalls. These idyllic scenes are the backdrop to one of three backcountry campsites visitors can rent, starting at $10 a night.
Note the word "backcountry" when describing Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park. Campsites here have no outhouse — the bathroom is out in the woods, where visitors must dig to go about their business. That said, camping out here also allows the opportunity to try some fun campfire alternatives for a safe fire season. And, home to one of the most diverse forests in the country, unnamed waterfalls, and various federally listed species of animals, it's no surprise that Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park is an experience that'll expand anyone's horizons.
Explore the stunning Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park
Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park boasts around 20 miles of backcountry hiking trails, most of which can be considered challenging. In fact, they're listed as moderate and hard on AllTrails, with distances ranging from 2 to 14.8 miles. For guests who prefer some company, there are also ranger-led hikes and guides available, along with cloud identification classes, bear awareness programs, a gatherer's guide for useful plants and fungi, and even a full moon hike. Trails in this area also connect to the Appalachian Trail. So, depending on the time of year, you might even see hikers attempting to complete the 2,190-mile journey as they pass by. However, despite the seemingly strenuous levels of the trails, the views of the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area and parts of the Blue Ridge Mountains make it a worthwhile experience.
Rock climbing also makes the trip worth it. There are two areas to do this: Whitehouse Cliffs and Black Stacks. Whitehouse Cliffs is located a half-mile from the Whitehouse Cliffs Trail, which itself is about a 2-mile hike. A 200-foot quartzite cliff, it has over 50 single and multi-pitch routes ranging from a 5.10 to 5.5 difficulty range. Meanwhile, Black Stacks is a five to seven minute walk off the Rocky Fork Trail, with a difficulty range of up to 5.11.
The state park also features 15 miles of mountain biking trails that cut through 8,000 acres of land, offering access within the park's boundary of unmarked terrain. And it doesn't stop there — there are even more natural wonders to explore in the area! About two hours south of Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park, you'll find Silver Run Falls: North Carolina's family-favorite park with waterfalls, trails, and a serene swim hole.