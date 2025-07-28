Hidden In Tennessee's Appalachian Mountains Is An Under-The-Radar State Park Full Of Scenic Trails And Fishing

In the late-1700s, Colonel John Sevier led his troops against a Cherokee encampment located in what would later be known as the Cherokee National Forest. The creek that ran by the historical battle between early settlers and the Cherokees ultimately became the namesake for a park opened over 200 years later: Rocky Fork State Park. Then, in January 2019, the state of Tennessee added Lamar Alexander to the park's name, after the senator who served from 2003 to 2021.

Thankfully, Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park is peaceful these days. A primitive, 2,076-acre expanse in East Tennessee's southern Appalachian Mountains, it's specifically located in the Blue Ridge range. The closest metropolitan area is Asheville, North Carolina, located about a 40-minute drive to the south. That's nearly the same distance between the state park and the forested foothills Elizabethton, a quaint and uniquely historic city well-worth the visit. In the springtime, particularly late-May, wildflowers bloom while the weather becomes milder and the rainfall swells up the waterfalls. These idyllic scenes are the backdrop to one of three backcountry campsites visitors can rent, starting at $10 a night.

Note the word "backcountry" when describing Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park. Campsites here have no outhouse — the bathroom is out in the woods, where visitors must dig to go about their business. That said, camping out here also allows the opportunity to try some fun campfire alternatives for a safe fire season. And, home to one of the most diverse forests in the country, unnamed waterfalls, and various federally listed species of animals, it's no surprise that Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park is an experience that'll expand anyone's horizons.