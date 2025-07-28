Tucked Between Arizona's Galiuro And Santa Teresa Mountains Is A Vibrant Desert Oasis Inside A Canyon

While the Grand Canyon tends to overshadow them all, Arizona is home to a seemingly endless number of lesser-known canyons where you can get lost in surreal nature and totally escape the crowds. Just a few hours from both Tucson and Phoenix is a remote, true-blue desert oasis between the Galiuro and Santa Teresa Mountains: the Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness.

Taking its name from the Western Apache word for "land of the laughing waters," the walls of this 12.25-mile-long canyon are vibrant, towering cliffs that reach 1,000 feet tall. Inside these cliffs is a lush riparian landscape of large sycamore and cottonwood trees plus a gushing perennial stream — a goldmine in Arizona's dry desert environment, where year-round flowing waters are not at all common. Over 19,000 acres make up this wilderness area, which has no official trails or campsites. Instead, you must make your own way through the canyon by following the stream, crossing the water or climbing over rocky outcroppings when necessary.

It's possible to explore the entirety of the canyon as a 25-mile round trip, hiking the full length both ways. But many visitors opt to hike the canyon one way and arrange for a pickup at the other end, or they switch vehicle keys with friends who are hiking the canyon in the opposite direction. Otherwise, you can camp here too; all you need to do is pick a spot that's calling to you and let the magical desert canyon vibes do the rest. The number of daily visitors is carefully restricted to preserve this pristine wilderness, so you likely won't see many other people on a trip here. However, it is home to a who's who of mountain and Southwest creatures: deer, coatis, coyotes, bighorn sheep, and bears are all known to roam the canyon, so you won't be completely alone.