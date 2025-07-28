Set Between Phoenix And Albuquerque Is Arizona's Historic Mountain Escape With Pioneer Charm And Local Cuisine
About halfway between Phoenix and Albuquerque in Arizona lies a pioneer town whose name fits perfectly with the White Mountains just south of it: Snowflake. The town has retained its authentic pioneer charm, with historic 19th-century houses peppering its streets and monuments to its founders and history visible throughout. It also has some tasty local cuisine, making it a great place to visit before heading to the unique and stunning Petrified National Forest, less than an hour away.
This high desert town is a time capsule of the era of the Mormon pioneers, who colonized the land in the aftermath of the Mexican-American War, which won the United States all of the Southwest plus California and Texas. Mormons made their base in Salt Lake Valley in 1847 (when it was still Mexican territory). But the end of the war in 1848 meant that the land in the West and Southwest was now all open for colonization, so groups of Mormon pioneers started making their way to Arizona.
One such person was William J. Flake, founder of the town of Snowflake and patriarch of one of Arizona's most influential families. In 1878, Brigham Young, the head of the Mormon church in Salt Lake City, tasked Flake with bringing the Mormon mission to Arizona, telling him to sell all his possessions and leave with his families to reside permanently in Arizona (according to Flake's wife, Lucy Hannah White Flake, who recorded the events in her autobiography "To the Last Frontier"). Flake then set out with his family and others for Arizona, where he bought land to build a town. The town's founders didn't know what to call it until one day when Flake ran into Erasmus Snow, the Mormon leader charged with overseeing Arizona's colonization. Snow suggested that the new town's name be a combination of both their names, and so the town of "Snowflake" was born.
Pioneer history perseveres in Snowflake
Although Salt Lake City has become synonymous with Mormonism, this religious sector was actually founded in the 1820s in upstate New York by Joseph Smith. After being ostracized due to his religious practices, Smith started moving west, and other Mormons did the same. This is how Mormons ended up in the Mexican territory of Utah, where today you can visit the once-thriving early settlements that are now nothing more than cinematic ghost towns. Despite its east coast beginnings, Mormon culture and style became intricately integrated with the new American colonial era of the Southwest (which had originally been colonized by Spain in the 1500s).
You can see this influence firsthand in Snowflake, as several homes of Mormon pioneers and their families remain standing, adding a 19th-century charm to this remote town. History buffs can even take a guided walking tour past 26 of the town's historic houses. These include the "Gingerbread House," built by John A. Freeman in 1893 — one of Arizona's best examples of Gothic Revival style architecture. Original 19th-century artifacts are said to be kept inside the house. In addition, the Jesse N. Smith Memorial Home is a must-visit for anyone interested in the origins of Mormonism, as this Smith (Jesse) was a cousin of Joseph Smith, the theology's founder. Smith (Jesse) built this home for his fifth wife, and inside, there are displays that showcase the lives of his multiple sister wives.
Finally, a must-stop location for anyone looking to get a deeper understanding of the history of Snowflake is the Heritage Inn, a family-run bed and breakfast situated in the former home of Osmer Dennis Flake, William Flake's sixth son. Built in 1891, this local institution is the go-to spot for historical details about the town. It's perfectly preserved, too, allowing visitors to imagine life in Snowflake in its early years.
Snowflake's culinary delights
Although the population of Snowflake is just over 6,000 people, this small town has more than its fair share of tasty cuisine, which perhaps is no surprise in a state with more than one city known for culinary excellence and diverse heritage. Stroll down Main Street and you'll find most of the eateries, like the Snowflake Smokehouse and Butcher Shop, a family-owned butcher and restaurant known for its tasty beef in particular. Streets on Main offers American classics with a twist — like a fried pickle burger — in a landmark 1890 building where the historic meets the modern in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
If you're looking for something besides American cuisine, head to El Cupidos, a locals' favorite Mexican spot where the burritos and tamales bring folks in from near and far, over and over again. However, if a snack is more your mood, head to Bread n' Basics for a cozy spread of warm rolls and pastries that will soothe the soul and possibly bring up memories of grandma's kitchen. Outside of downtown, you'll find Skillet Cafe, which offers home-cooked American food with big portions just five minutes from the Snowflake Mormon Temple, a unique structure built in 2002 that combines the geometric lines of Native American style with traditional pioneer elements like pieces of original quilt blocks.
There are a few ways to get to this remote town. The most direct is to drive, since Snowflake is just under two hours from Flagstaff, Phoenix is three, and Albuquerque is just over three and a half. For those looking to fly, the closest regional airport is in Show Low, which is serviced by flights from Phoenix. The Show Low airport just a 30-minute drive from Snowflake, so you could book a flight and rent a car from there to cut down on driving time.