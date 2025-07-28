Set Between Phoenix And Albuquerque Is Arizona's Historic Mountain Escape With Pioneer Charm And Local Cuisine

About halfway between Phoenix and Albuquerque in Arizona lies a pioneer town whose name fits perfectly with the White Mountains just south of it: Snowflake. The town has retained its authentic pioneer charm, with historic 19th-century houses peppering its streets and monuments to its founders and history visible throughout. It also has some tasty local cuisine, making it a great place to visit before heading to the unique and stunning Petrified National Forest, less than an hour away.

This high desert town is a time capsule of the era of the Mormon pioneers, who colonized the land in the aftermath of the Mexican-American War, which won the United States all of the Southwest plus California and Texas. Mormons made their base in Salt Lake Valley in 1847 (when it was still Mexican territory). But the end of the war in 1848 meant that the land in the West and Southwest was now all open for colonization, so groups of Mormon pioneers started making their way to Arizona.

One such person was William J. Flake, founder of the town of Snowflake and patriarch of one of Arizona's most influential families. In 1878, Brigham Young, the head of the Mormon church in Salt Lake City, tasked Flake with bringing the Mormon mission to Arizona, telling him to sell all his possessions and leave with his families to reside permanently in Arizona (according to Flake's wife, Lucy Hannah White Flake, who recorded the events in her autobiography "To the Last Frontier"). Flake then set out with his family and others for Arizona, where he bought land to build a town. The town's founders didn't know what to call it until one day when Flake ran into Erasmus Snow, the Mormon leader charged with overseeing Arizona's colonization. Snow suggested that the new town's name be a combination of both their names, and so the town of "Snowflake" was born.