Massachusetts' Mansion Hidden In The Heart Of The Berkshires Boasts Beautiful English Countryside Vibes

If you drive across the state of Massachusetts, you get a sense of how gorgeous and diverse its scenery is, with forested hills, tranquil lakes, and brilliant foliage that colors the view red and orange come autumn. It's no wonder that many of America's elite chose the state as the site of their most decadent homes, from the historic and luxurious 2,100-acre Crane Estate to the preserved 1768 Jeremiah Lee Mansion in Marblehead, a charming, unsung town on the Massachusetts coast. Opposite the coastline, Massachusetts' western side is where famed writer Edith Wharton chose to settle, within the mountainous region of the Berkshires. The estate, called The Mount, was designed by Wharton herself, and today it's open to the public with exhibitions on the author's life and the building's history.

You might know of Wharton for her classic American novels "The House of Mirth" or "Ethan Frome," but it might come as a surprise that the writer was deeply interested in homes and interior decor, too. In fact, she wrote an entire book about it, titled "The Decoration of Houses," in 1897, co-authored with Ogden Codman Jr., who would later become one of the architects of The Mount. In the book, Wharton and Codman divulge how to achieve a calm ambiance through proportionality, prioritize personal needs over transitory trends, and focus on thoughtfully made furniture over superficial gildings. All of these principles became manifest in the home she eventually designed for herself in the Berkshires, where she also wrote two of her most well-known novels. The mansion was completed in 1902, measuring nearly 17,000 square feet and three stories high, and has since been listed as a National Historic Landmark.