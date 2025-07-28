The 'Grand Canyon Of Spain' Is A Wild Gorge Crisscrossed By An Epic National Park Hiking Trail

Spain's a hiking mecca just like the Italian Dolomites and the high French Alps. Yep, the land of tapas and flamenco has oodles of spots where putting on your boots promises stacks of "wow" moments. There are the glacier views and waterfalls of the Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park. Or you can stroll through the magical region of Galicia known for its waterfalls and fairy forests. And then there's what's been called the "Grand Canyon of Spain," a great cleft cut out of the jagged Picos de Europa Mountain Range in the north of the country.

Prepare to be stunned when you lay eyes on it. Carving through peaks that soar more than 6,500 feet above sea level, the gorge runs for 7.5 miles from end to end. The whole thing is buttressed by big slabs of stone and has a river gushing below, waterfalls dropping from various angles, and daring resident mountain goats. Plus, the legendary Ruta del Cares hiking route follows the course of the canyon from top to bottom, clinging to precipitous cliffs and passing through old rock tunnels.

The breathtaking, vertigo-inducing trek begins at either one of the two villages that lie at opposite ends of the gorge. If you plan on walking it north to south, head for Poncebos, which is about a 1.5-hour drive from the city of Santander, a stunning and affordable beach city known for its food scene. To go south to north, make for the town of Caín de Valdedón, which is about a 2.5-hour drive from the city of Leon. Generally speaking, the north side is more accessible since it's closer to bigger airports along the coast in Santander and Bilbao, but hiking from the south is easier on the legs.