Situated Between San Antonio And Houston Is Texas' German-Rooted City With Sausages, Rolling Hills, And Painted Churches

The best homemade German sausage that I've ever had was not from Germany. It was from Schulenburg, a small, German-rooted city in Texas. The Lone Star State, home to some of America's best places to live, is just full of charming towns, and Schulenburg is no exception. Known as "halfway to everywhere," a visit here is an easy day trip from Austin, Houston, San Antonio, or anywhere in between. If you head this way, pack your sunscreen and come hungry, as this town brings Central European culture to the Wild West.

Schulenburg is home to nearly 2,600 residents and has deep German-Czech roots that date back to the mid-1800s. The culture is still alive and well today. The city was named after Louis Schulenburg, who donated acres of his land to the railways passing through the area. Fittingly, Schulenburg also means "school town" in German, a nod to the community's long-standing commitment to education. From food to art to music and architecture, the region's heritage fills its streets, but what really puts this town on the map are its painted churches. These unassuming buildings are jaw-dropping on the inside, with vaulted ceilings, hand-painted arches, and details that transport you to another realm. Book a Painted Churches Tour via the Schulenburg Chamber of Commerce or explore on your own. The town is home to six of the twenty painted churches scattered across the state of Texas.

As you drive through the city, you will pass parks, churches, and specialty shops with traditional storefronts selling everything from sausage to souvenirs. Tucked within rolling hills and surrounded by breathtaking countrysides, Schulenburg really is the perfect spot for a small-town, slow-paced, immersive getaway.