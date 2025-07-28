Situated Between San Antonio And Houston Is Texas' German-Rooted City With Sausages, Rolling Hills, And Painted Churches
The best homemade German sausage that I've ever had was not from Germany. It was from Schulenburg, a small, German-rooted city in Texas. The Lone Star State, home to some of America's best places to live, is just full of charming towns, and Schulenburg is no exception. Known as "halfway to everywhere," a visit here is an easy day trip from Austin, Houston, San Antonio, or anywhere in between. If you head this way, pack your sunscreen and come hungry, as this town brings Central European culture to the Wild West.
Schulenburg is home to nearly 2,600 residents and has deep German-Czech roots that date back to the mid-1800s. The culture is still alive and well today. The city was named after Louis Schulenburg, who donated acres of his land to the railways passing through the area. Fittingly, Schulenburg also means "school town" in German, a nod to the community's long-standing commitment to education. From food to art to music and architecture, the region's heritage fills its streets, but what really puts this town on the map are its painted churches. These unassuming buildings are jaw-dropping on the inside, with vaulted ceilings, hand-painted arches, and details that transport you to another realm. Book a Painted Churches Tour via the Schulenburg Chamber of Commerce or explore on your own. The town is home to six of the twenty painted churches scattered across the state of Texas.
As you drive through the city, you will pass parks, churches, and specialty shops with traditional storefronts selling everything from sausage to souvenirs. Tucked within rolling hills and surrounded by breathtaking countrysides, Schulenburg really is the perfect spot for a small-town, slow-paced, immersive getaway.
Visit in spring for Sausagefest, or August for Schulenburg Festival
Springtime in Central Texas brings great weather, blooming sunflowers, and plenty to do. Time your trip for early April, and you can attend the annual Sausagefest as it serves up a sausage cook‑off, polka bands, and family fun. For over a decade, this community event has celebrated the sausage splendor of the city when the weather is beautiful, with temperatures averaging between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Not able to make it in the spring? No need to stress; German sausages can be enjoyed all year round, and you'll want to sample Smrkovsky sausages at City Meat Market. Producing 10,000 pounds of sausage each week, they're known as the "Best Little Meat Market in Texas." Owned and operated by the Smrkovsky family for over 70 years, this is as authentic as you can get when it comes to German meats in Texas. Although Schulenburg may not be "Texas' BBQ Capital," it's definitely the place for the best German wieners in the Lone Star State. And after lunch or dinner, if you're in the mood for something sweet, swing by Potter Country Store for warm pecans and pies.
Prefer summertime? The Schulenburg Festival — called the "National Party of Texas" — is held annually over the first weekend in August. Live music, carnival rides, arts & crafts, chili contests, and parades take place at Wolters Park and are perfect for the whole family. It may be hot in August, but the lively atmosphere makes it one of the most fun times to visit the town.
Getting there, where to stay, and what to see
Schulenburg is located roughly 95 miles west of Houston and 100 miles east of San Antonio. If you're flying in, then your best options are to arrive via Houston's George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) or San Antonio International (SAT) and then rent a car for flexible exploring. Parking in town is typically easy and free. Hotel options mostly involve national brands like Comfort Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express, but local stays and Airbnbs are also available.
Polka music is an important part of the German-Czech heritage and is a staple in Schulenburg. Visit the Texas Polka Music Museum to learn everything you could ever want to know about it in Texas. Don't think you're into model planes? You might change your mind at the Stanzel Model Aircraft Museum where Schulenburg locals helped revolutionize model aviation with their groundbreaking flying toys and designs.
Whether you're stopping for a few hours as you pass through or you're booking an ideal Texas weekend vacation, Schulenburg is sure to leave you feeling happy, wholesome, and full of good memories — and great food.