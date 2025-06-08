One Of America's Best Places To Live Is This Charming Texas Town With Wildflowers And A Thriving Economy
You'd have a hard time telling multi-generational New Yorkers or diehard Angelenos that their cities aren't the best places on the planet, but a much smaller city has just been crowned the best place to live in the United States. Nestled around Grapevine Lake, about 30 minutes from downtown Dallas, Flower Mound in Texas has received the highest score on Livability's highly anticipated annual list.
Although "the best place to live" is obviously subjective, Livability does a great job synthesizing mountains of data and ranking cities by their overall, well, livability. Rest assured, it's not just some person's opinion that Flower Mound is really cool. Examining thousands of small to mid-sized cities across the United States, the company considers housing and cost of living expenses, transportation, health and safety, the local economy and environment, and community amenities. It's also worth noting that Livability only looks at places with a median home value of $500,000 or less — Carmel, California, with its beaches and luxury boutiques, is definitely not on the list.
So, what exactly makes Flower Mound an attractive place to live? As far as bang for your buck is concerned, Flower Mound does quite well. With a population of 77,122, the median housing value clocks in at $476,609, while the median monthly rent hovers around $1,642, and the typical household brings home an income of $216,000. However, it's the easy access to outdoor spaces, a vibrant downtown, and a small-town feel that turn Flower Mound's excellent on-paper statistics into a living, breathing community.
Enjoy the great outdoors in Flower Mound
As its name suggests, Flower Mound is famous for the bluebonnets, wild foxgloves, and other vibrant wildflowers carpeting a literal mound of native tallgrass prairie. This protected area measures just over 12 acres and is symbolic not only of the town's roots but also of its dedication to preserving green spaces. Flower Mound is home to a whopping 57 parks spread over 1,000 acres and connected by over 64 miles of multi-use trails.
Stone Creek Park is an oasis of paved trails and bridges winding along a trickling creek. In comparison, award-winning Heritage Park wows visitors with unexpected amenities, including a shaded splash pad, an 18-hole disc golf course, a 5-acre dog park, and a nature trail lined with life-sized sculptures of native animals.
Flower Mound also provides easy access to Grapevine Lake, named after the neighboring Texas city with first-rate wine and artisanal shopping. Covering 8,000 acres, the lake is a top destination for watersports. Rent pontoons, jet skis, and jet boats from local outfitters like Sam's Dock, or enjoy a romantic sunset on the lake with Black Watch Sailing Charters. Visitors can also launch their own crafts at Scott's Landing Marina and Silver Lake Marina. Alternatively, pitch a tent steps from the shore, or reserve a rustic cabin at Twin Coves Park and Campground, or hike 10 miles of trails surrounding the lake.
Where to eat, drink, and stay in Flower Mound
From the well-maintained parks to manicured neighborhoods, Flower Mound's thriving economy is evident everywhere you look. However, Parker Square, the downtown-like community hub, is a true testament to how well the town is doing. Red-brick buildings filled with businesses ranging from barbershops to beauty salons and restaurants surround a central park, which hosts the weekly Flower Mound Farmers Market. Here, visitors can dine al fresco at Gabriela & Sofia's Tex-Mex or grab sweet treats at Hive Bakery. Another destination you can't miss is the Flower Mound Riverwalk. This purposefully designed space is home to a picturesque town clock tower, shaded waterways with tons of grassy spaces, and upscale restaurants like Whiskey & Smoke Bourbon BBQ and Underdogs Burgers & Brews.
Just like nearby Waxahachie, a Texas city with enchanting history and a lively downtown, Flower Mound makes an excellent day trip from Dallas or Fort Worth. The centrally located hotels, including the Courtyard Dallas Flower Mound and Home2 Suites by Hilton Flower Mound Dallas, make getting around and seeing the sights a breeze. Ideal for business travelers or vacationers, both hotels receive a 4.5-star rating on Google, offer indoor swimming pools and fitness centers, and are about 10 minutes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).