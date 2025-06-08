One Of America's Best Places To Live Is This Charming Texas Town With Wildflowers And A Thriving Economy

You'd have a hard time telling multi-generational New Yorkers or diehard Angelenos that their cities aren't the best places on the planet, but a much smaller city has just been crowned the best place to live in the United States. Nestled around Grapevine Lake, about 30 minutes from downtown Dallas, Flower Mound in Texas has received the highest score on Livability's highly anticipated annual list.

Although "the best place to live" is obviously subjective, Livability does a great job synthesizing mountains of data and ranking cities by their overall, well, livability. Rest assured, it's not just some person's opinion that Flower Mound is really cool. Examining thousands of small to mid-sized cities across the United States, the company considers housing and cost of living expenses, transportation, health and safety, the local economy and environment, and community amenities. It's also worth noting that Livability only looks at places with a median home value of $500,000 or less — Carmel, California, with its beaches and luxury boutiques, is definitely not on the list.

So, what exactly makes Flower Mound an attractive place to live? As far as bang for your buck is concerned, Flower Mound does quite well. With a population of 77,122, the median housing value clocks in at $476,609, while the median monthly rent hovers around $1,642, and the typical household brings home an income of $216,000. However, it's the easy access to outdoor spaces, a vibrant downtown, and a small-town feel that turn Flower Mound's excellent on-paper statistics into a living, breathing community.