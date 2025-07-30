An Hour Outside Of Chicago Is A Stretch Of Restored Prairie Preserve For A Serene City Break Of Vibrant Trails

Less than 5% of the nation's native prairie still exists, but thankfully, we still have one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies in a hilly region of Kansas. To prevent the ecosystem from disappearing altogether, The Nature Conservancy has been instrumental in re-establishing a host of plants that used to grow in Illinois, including a number of threatened or endangered species. Look carefully and you may be able to find glade quillwart, globe mallow, ear-leaf foxglove, and white lady's-slipper, among others.

To help protect these precious plants, some of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is restricted to visitors, but across 9,000 acres, numerous trails open to hiking, biking, and horseback riding offer plenty to see in other areas. If you're interested in prairie ecology, one particularly fascinating part of the park to check out is South Patrol Road, a 500-acre restoration area where you can wander amid 8-foot-tall grasses and explore nearly 200 different plant species.

Numerous marked trails take you around marsh restorations, ponds, birdwatching areas, and even former ammunition bunkers — a reminder of this area's previous use. The terrain here is flat, so all trails are easy, leaving it up to you how long you'd like to walk. Many routes connect to others in the park's network. For a half-hour loop, check out the Prairie Creek Woods Trail, with a combination of wooded and grassland sections. If you've got around an hour, combine bits of Henslow, Group 63, and the Group 63 Spur Loop for a 3.6-mile loop with even more beautiful views.