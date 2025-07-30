An Hour Outside Of Chicago Is A Stretch Of Restored Prairie Preserve For A Serene City Break Of Vibrant Trails
A former U.S. Army munitions manufacturing complex probably isn't the first place that comes to mind as a go-to destination for scenic walking trails and expansive, protected habitats. But at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, which comprises around 20,000 acres in total, you'll find exactly that. The most expansive open space in northeastern Illinois and also, in terms of size, the most ambitious restoration effort of tallgrass prairie east of the Mississippi River, Midewin is a nature-lover's oasis. Add this scenic detour to your list if you're heading south to Casey, one of Illinois' best-kept secrets with unique roadside attractions, or Nauvoo on the state's western border with Iowa, an underrated city that feels like a page out of history.
While traversing the park's 33 miles of trails, keep your binoculars handy for spotting meadowlarks, bobolinks, and dickcissels, along with threatened or endangered species like Henslow's sparrows or upland sandpipers. More than 100 bird species call Midewin home, building their nests and breeding here, while a further 68 species migrate through in the spring and fall. While you're looking around, keep an eye out for something just a tad bigger: bison. Reintroduced in 2015, the regal creatures represent those that would have called Illinois' natural meadows home prior to westward expansionists' near-total eradication of the population in the 19th century, when the prairie was also gradually converted to crop agriculture.
Spot birds, plants, and bison at Midewin
Less than 5% of the nation's native prairie still exists, but thankfully, we still have one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies in a hilly region of Kansas. To prevent the ecosystem from disappearing altogether, The Nature Conservancy has been instrumental in re-establishing a host of plants that used to grow in Illinois, including a number of threatened or endangered species. Look carefully and you may be able to find glade quillwart, globe mallow, ear-leaf foxglove, and white lady's-slipper, among others.
To help protect these precious plants, some of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is restricted to visitors, but across 9,000 acres, numerous trails open to hiking, biking, and horseback riding offer plenty to see in other areas. If you're interested in prairie ecology, one particularly fascinating part of the park to check out is South Patrol Road, a 500-acre restoration area where you can wander amid 8-foot-tall grasses and explore nearly 200 different plant species.
Numerous marked trails take you around marsh restorations, ponds, birdwatching areas, and even former ammunition bunkers — a reminder of this area's previous use. The terrain here is flat, so all trails are easy, leaving it up to you how long you'd like to walk. Many routes connect to others in the park's network. For a half-hour loop, check out the Prairie Creek Woods Trail, with a combination of wooded and grassland sections. If you've got around an hour, combine bits of Henslow, Group 63, and the Group 63 Spur Loop for a 3.6-mile loop with even more beautiful views.
Other activities near Midewin
Another way to enjoy the area around Midewin is actually via the water! The Grant Creek Paddle Route winds through a scenic, wooded waterway in the adjacent Des Plaines Dolomite Prairies Land And Water Reserve and Grant Creek Prairie Nature Preserve. It's possible to encounter fallen trees and swampy conditions along this route, but if you're up for an adventure, it's a unique way to also check out these additional natural oases adjacent to Midewin.
Whether you're stopping to see the wildflowers or simply to enjoy a beautiful walk through nature, stop by the Welcome Center for information about what's currently in bloom, a timeline of the Midewin landscape, and more information about getting around and what you'll discover here. You can also attend one of a series of seasonal tours and programs presented by the center, which run between April and October.
It's only a 60-mile drive from the Chicago Loop to the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, making the park a perfect destination for a quick break from the city. Trails are open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and you can access all sorts of info about the park via the U.S. Forest Service app. Be sure to check it out if you need help planning the perfect trip.