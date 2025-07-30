Massachusetts' National Seashore's Biggest Beach Is Famous For A Giant Sand Cliff And Dazzling Outer Cape Views

The United States has 10 officially designated national seashores, including Assateague Island, the hidden gem in Maryland where wild horses roam, and Padre Island off the coast of Texas, known as the longest barrier island in the world. The first one established by the federal government was Cape Hatteras in 1937, followed by Cape Cod National Seashore in 1961. Then-senator (and future U.S. president) John F. Kennedy co-sponsored the legislation for the creation of Cape Cod National Seashore, which is just one of many interesting facts about the place.

Once nicknamed "the Graveyard of the Atlantic," as more than 3,000 ships have wrecked off its shoreline, the 44,600-acre park comprises a string of beaches. The largest, Marconi Beach, is known for its gigantic dunes and sweeping views over the Outer Cape from a strategically positioned observation platform. The platform is located just above the historic Marconi Wireless Station Site, named after the renowned Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi, who engineered the first-ever transatlantic wireless communication (between the U.S. and Europe) back in 1903.

Marconi selected the spot for its elevation and relative seclusion, and both characteristics remain today. From the platform, visitors can look out over the steep sand cliffs to the ocean and the bay beyond — south to Eastham and north all the way to Truro. If you're looking for more highlights in the area, check out this list of the best experiences you can only have in Cape Cod.