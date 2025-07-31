Colorado's Secret Road Between Telluride And Ridgeway Journeys Between Mountain Peaks With Fairytale Views
With well over 50 mountain peaks that exceed 14,000 feet, amid thousands more of varying heights, Colorado is a haven for anyone who can't get enough of year-round outdoor thrills. It also boasts dreamy stretches of highway, such as the renowned ridge top road known as one of "America's most scenic drives" and the highest paved road in America with unmatched views of the Continental Divide. So if you're in the Rocky Mountain State and simply can't resist a scenic and adrenaline-pumping drive, don't miss out on Last Dollar Road.
Typically, the primary route between the beautiful resort cites of Telluride and Ridgway will lead you around the San Juan Mountains along State Highways 145 and 62. This included a stretch of the San Juan Skyway, Colorado's "essential journey for road-trippers." But Last Dollar Road, a former 19th-century supply route for the mining industry, has even more jaw-dropping views to offer.
The total length of Last Dollar Road depends on exactly where you begin and end, but in total, it is roughly 21 miles. The road connects Telluride to a pass known as the Dallas Divide near Ridgway. The main attraction is a 13.3-mile dirt stretch that begins just west of Telluride Regional Airport. Hairpin turns and unpaved single-track stretches make this a fabulous reason to rent a Jeep or UTV from a local outfitter like Ouray Mountain Adventures, Cliffhanger Jeep Rental in Telluride, or Diff. in Ridgway. The drive takes around two to three hours to complete, but you'll likely want to plan some extra time to soak up the storybook scenery.
Witness wildflowers and autumnal aspens on Last Dollar Road
Some sources highly recommend a 4x4 vehicle with high clearance for a safe and comfortable journey along Last Dollar Road. Others report that this isn't essential, although weather conditions are key. The road is accessible during the warmer months, but after rain, it can become muddy and sometimes impassable. You might also encounter deep ruts, so caution is always advised — a Jeep or ATV will make things a little easier.
Ouray Mountain Adventures rates Last Dollar Road as "moderately challenging," with a little more than 3,000 feet of elevation gain. At the peak, you'll be over 10,500 feet above sea level, witnessing the astonishing views of the San Juan Mountains and surrounding Uncompahgre National Forest. Take in clear views of Wilson Peak — if you've ever studied a Coors label, you know the one — along with the soaring Sneffels Range. It's an epic journey in both summer and fall, with enchanting alpine wildflowers in July and August and the radiant yellow glow of aspens in autumn.
You'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to places to stay in this area, whether you're on an overland camping trek or seeking something more luxurious. Telluride is a year-round destination with front-row views of the Rocky Mountains, and numerous inns and lodges boast the best the area has to offer. Telluride Town Park Campground is an affordable and family-friendly option if you've got your RV or tent. You'll also find several campgrounds up near Ridgway and Ouray, like Ouray KOA Holiday. For something totally unique, Orvis Hot Springs offers camping and natural spring-fed pools, perfect for relaxing after a day well spent. For something more indulgent, head to The Peaks Resort & Spa or Fairmont Heritage Place in Telluride.