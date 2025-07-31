Colorado's Secret Road Between Telluride And Ridgeway Journeys Between Mountain Peaks With Fairytale Views

With well over 50 mountain peaks that exceed 14,000 feet, amid thousands more of varying heights, Colorado is a haven for anyone who can't get enough of year-round outdoor thrills. It also boasts dreamy stretches of highway, such as the renowned ridge top road known as one of "America's most scenic drives" and the highest paved road in America with unmatched views of the Continental Divide. So if you're in the Rocky Mountain State and simply can't resist a scenic and adrenaline-pumping drive, don't miss out on Last Dollar Road.

Typically, the primary route between the beautiful resort cites of Telluride and Ridgway will lead you around the San Juan Mountains along State Highways 145 and 62. This included a stretch of the San Juan Skyway, Colorado's "essential journey for road-trippers." But Last Dollar Road, a former 19th-century supply route for the mining industry, has even more jaw-dropping views to offer.

The total length of Last Dollar Road depends on exactly where you begin and end, but in total, it is roughly 21 miles. The road connects Telluride to a pass known as the Dallas Divide near Ridgway. The main attraction is a 13.3-mile dirt stretch that begins just west of Telluride Regional Airport. Hairpin turns and unpaved single-track stretches make this a fabulous reason to rent a Jeep or UTV from a local outfitter like Ouray Mountain Adventures, Cliffhanger Jeep Rental in Telluride, or Diff. in Ridgway. The drive takes around two to three hours to complete, but you'll likely want to plan some extra time to soak up the storybook scenery.