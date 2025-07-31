Chicago's Woodlands Preservation Community Is A Unique Garden-Filled Suburb With Lagoons And Modern Architecture

This man-made oasis stretching across approximately 4 square miles was dreamed up by businessman Edward L. Ryerson. A nearby conservation area was named after him to honor his commitment. And he wasn't alone in the effort: his work was supported by Riverwoods villagers, who formed an association to protect this natural area as early as the 1950s. But Riverwoods' connection to its ancient forests stretches much further, to when the Potawatomi Natives living in this corner of Illinois used to tap trees for sap. Marks of this millennia-old practice are still visible on the maple trees today. This was a strategic settlement, thanks to its ecosystem and the Des Plaines river running through it.

You can walk through the ancient forest in the Potawatomi Woods, on Riverwoods' southernmost edge. Fall is a magical time to visit, as the tall elms turn golden and paint the paths a warm yellow. For a blend of suburban dwellings, forests, and views of the river snaking through the urban pattern, follow the fraction of the Des Plaines River Trail connecting the Potawatomi Woods with the Northern side of Riverwoods, where Rivershire Park lies.

For stunning river walks and small lagoons, head north to the Lake County Forest Preserves, on the edge of Riverwoods. There are dozens of trails mapped out, suitable for hiking, biking, or simply strolling peacefully through the woods. From Riverwoods, it's also easy to access the Skokie Lagoons, about 8 miles away in neighboring Glencoe. A wider playground than Riverwoods' watering holes, the Skokie Lagoons are perfect for kayaking, as well as fishing, with catfish, bass, and pike in the waters.