Chicago's Woodlands Preservation Community Is A Unique Garden-Filled Suburb With Lagoons And Modern Architecture
With bright green fronds painting the neighborhood's skyline into a gorgeous woodland scene, it's hard to believe this community is a suburban area of noisy Chicago. Just 30 miles away from the Windy City, Riverwoods is close enough to the city to have access to its urban amenities, yet far enough to enjoy a breath of fresh, forest air. Riverwoods, in fact, is not just any suburb: it's a woodlands preservation community looked after by its residents, and regulated by a conservation-driven local ordinance. That means everyone is in charge of the woodlands' upkeep, and you need a permit if you want to remove or modify any part. Its mix of fairytale forest and residential urban delights is what makes this village so special, with Niche.com even going as far as naming Riverwoods one of the best places to raise a family or retire in Illinois for those exact reasons.
It's super easy to reach Riverwood from downtown Chicago, but the area is also very well connected to main travel hubs outside of the city. Riverwoods is only a stone's throw from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, about 17 miles away, and about 60 miles from Milwaukee Mitchell Airport, if you're coming down from Lake Michigan's most affordable destination full of beaches and breweries.
In Riverwoods, dreamy lagoons and forest paths live side by side
This man-made oasis stretching across approximately 4 square miles was dreamed up by businessman Edward L. Ryerson. A nearby conservation area was named after him to honor his commitment. And he wasn't alone in the effort: his work was supported by Riverwoods villagers, who formed an association to protect this natural area as early as the 1950s. But Riverwoods' connection to its ancient forests stretches much further, to when the Potawatomi Natives living in this corner of Illinois used to tap trees for sap. Marks of this millennia-old practice are still visible on the maple trees today. This was a strategic settlement, thanks to its ecosystem and the Des Plaines river running through it.
You can walk through the ancient forest in the Potawatomi Woods, on Riverwoods' southernmost edge. Fall is a magical time to visit, as the tall elms turn golden and paint the paths a warm yellow. For a blend of suburban dwellings, forests, and views of the river snaking through the urban pattern, follow the fraction of the Des Plaines River Trail connecting the Potawatomi Woods with the Northern side of Riverwoods, where Rivershire Park lies.
For stunning river walks and small lagoons, head north to the Lake County Forest Preserves, on the edge of Riverwoods. There are dozens of trails mapped out, suitable for hiking, biking, or simply strolling peacefully through the woods. From Riverwoods, it's also easy to access the Skokie Lagoons, about 8 miles away in neighboring Glencoe. A wider playground than Riverwoods' watering holes, the Skokie Lagoons are perfect for kayaking, as well as fishing, with catfish, bass, and pike in the waters.
Riverwoods is filled with stunning modern architecture
Riverwoods' oasis is enriched by highlights of modern architecture dotted around the neighborhood, including works of Chicago-born Edward Robert Humrich. Sometimes 1950s and 1960s Modernist houses go for sale in this area, such as two houses designed by Humrich in the late 1960s, which were described by Chicago magazine as some of the finest examples of Midwest Modernism when they were listed in 2019. If you're not after real estate opportunities, and are just an architecture aficionado, you can still admire splendid Modernist works dotted around Riverwoods. Those include the George Doering House, and the Haskell Wexler House, both built by Humrich, and the Lloyd Lewis House built by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1939. Riverwoods hosted the third biennial Modernist Homes Tour in 2025, an event giving visitors the exclusive privilege to venture inside historic Modernist homes.
If you'd like to spend a few days exploring this garden-filled community, there are a few options close to Riverwood. Though the village itself doesn't have big hotel buildings marring its dreamlike scenery, there are major hotel chains on its patch, from the Marriott Suites in Deerfield to the Holiday Inn right on Riverwood's doorstep.
Alternatively, if your appetite for glass-fronted, cubical, minimalist Modernist architecture has been wetted, you can journey onwards and embark on a Modernist trail of the Midwest on the steps of the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright, with the starting point only 50 miles from Riverwoods — in Racine, Wisconsin. Or, why not float your way through some of the Midwest's most iconic architecture by taking part in an architecture-packed cruise through America's Five Great Lakes? This experience by Victory Cruise Lines costs in the region of $6,000 for 10 nights, but promises unabashed luxury and splendid views.