The Bali Destination Everyone's Buzzing About Is Actually A Huge Tourist Trap (Here's Where To Go Instead)

The Indonesian island of Bali is undoubtedly the most popular spot in the country and a long-standing tourist favorite. Its tropical beaches, rolling rice paddies, and stunning, ornate temples have been alluring to visitors en masse since the 1960s, when the InterContinental first opened a resort on the island. But in recent years, Bali has gotten busy — really busy. Some might say this increase is due to the rise of social media and its huge influence on where we vacay. There's one site in particular that looks absolutely dreamy on the 'gram but is not worth the effort.

The internet goes nuts for pics of the Gates of Heaven at Lempuyang Temple. You know the one (it's pictured if you don't). The two intricately carved stone gates line up the perfect view of Mount Agung, as travelers stand between them doing an oh-so-cute little kick (no judgment, we've all tried it). But sadly, these days, the Gates of Heaven are a tourist trap and could be considered a destination to avoid in Bali if you hate crowds.

You would think that turning up at sunrise would beat the masses, but alas, even that hack doesn't cut it, as it's already gridlocked in the wee hours of the morning. The queue for taking that one photo between the gates is absolutely gargantuan, and more disappointingly still is that the reflection seen in the glorious image isn't a pond or natural pool, but rather a fella with a mirror sheet. In general, this experience can be summed up as: staged, hectic, and extremely sweaty.