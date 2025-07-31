The Bali Destination Everyone's Buzzing About Is Actually A Huge Tourist Trap (Here's Where To Go Instead)
The Indonesian island of Bali is undoubtedly the most popular spot in the country and a long-standing tourist favorite. Its tropical beaches, rolling rice paddies, and stunning, ornate temples have been alluring to visitors en masse since the 1960s, when the InterContinental first opened a resort on the island. But in recent years, Bali has gotten busy — really busy. Some might say this increase is due to the rise of social media and its huge influence on where we vacay. There's one site in particular that looks absolutely dreamy on the 'gram but is not worth the effort.
The internet goes nuts for pics of the Gates of Heaven at Lempuyang Temple. You know the one (it's pictured if you don't). The two intricately carved stone gates line up the perfect view of Mount Agung, as travelers stand between them doing an oh-so-cute little kick (no judgment, we've all tried it). But sadly, these days, the Gates of Heaven are a tourist trap and could be considered a destination to avoid in Bali if you hate crowds.
You would think that turning up at sunrise would beat the masses, but alas, even that hack doesn't cut it, as it's already gridlocked in the wee hours of the morning. The queue for taking that one photo between the gates is absolutely gargantuan, and more disappointingly still is that the reflection seen in the glorious image isn't a pond or natural pool, but rather a fella with a mirror sheet. In general, this experience can be summed up as: staged, hectic, and extremely sweaty.
Where to go instead of the Gates of Heaven
Luckily, you can get your temple fix elsewhere! Bali is packed full of incredible sites like the 11th-century Gunung Kawi Temple, a complex surrounded by jungle and rice paddies near the Pakerisan River. Equally as gorgeous is the Hindu-Buddhist "floating temple," Pura Ulun Danu Bratan, that dates back to the 17th century. Its most famous shrine to the water goddess Dewi Danu is on a tiny islet in the middle of a lake.
If temples don't tickle your fancy, spending your days slowly mooching around Ubud, Bali's artsy neighborhood in the jungle, is always a good time. Cozy cafés, yoga studios, and small art spaces all thrive in this region of the island that's shrouded in greenery. If you're really keen to escape the crowds in Bali, head to Sidemen, a secret town with treehouse bungalows and serene views on the east side of the island. This bucolic little town on the side of Mount Agung is the Bali that many tourists have forgotten, where farmers plough their fields and uncrowded waterfalls await. It's a remote corner but has a solid range of accommodations, from rustic treehouses to five-star resorts.
Bali travel tips for first-time visitors
Yes, parts of the island can be overcrowded, but if this Indonesian hotspot is top of your bucket list, do not be deterred. There are some essential travel hacks for a vacation in Bali that we heartily recommend for first-time visitors. Whatever you do, don't rent a car. The traffic on the island is mind-boggling, and a scooter is much cheaper, making it easier to get from A to B. If you can't drive one yourself, there are apps like Grab or GoJek that hail a scooter-taxi for you. Despite the balmy heat, make sure you dress appropriately when visiting any temples, covering your shoulders and knees; having a light shirt or shawl with you at all times is the move. Have cash handy, as paper money is still king in Bali (and most of Southeast Asia).
There are 43 airlines that fly to the Denpasar Airport from 58 places around the world. If you're coming from other Indonesian islands, you can fly, or ferries run from Java and Lombok. The dry season (April to October) is the island's busiest, generally graced with sunny days, while the wet season (November through March) is humid, with torrential rainstorms.