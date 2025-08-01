Wisconsin's Charming Village Is An Artsy Lakeside Gem With Log Cabins, Bonfires, And Home-Brewed Root Beer
In the Upper Midwest, nothing says "summer is here" quite like the first boat ride on the lake or the local ice cream shop opening for the season. And in Wisconsin, summer fun abounds along on the beautiful Door Peninsula, connected by a coastal byway with unmatched views. Along the way, you'll find the ever-popular lakeside haven of Fish Creek, Wisconsin's "most charming small town." Just a bit farther up the road is Sister Bay, one of Wisconsin's best getaways with beachy charm and fabulous shops. Tucked in between these two hotspots, nestled around beautiful Eagle Harbor, the village of Ephraim is an inviting stop that you won't want to miss during your Door County trip.
Ephraim was founded in 1853 when Norwegian Moravians began arriving in the area. The whole county brims with Scandinavian heritage, from Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik in Sister Bay — if nothing else, stop to see the goats grazing on the grassy roof — to Rock Island's Icelandic-style boathouse. On nearby Washington Island, Door County's wildly charming hideaway, stands a Medieval stave church replica that will whisk you back to 1150 AD in Norway. Back in Ephraim, the Nordic-inspired village hall stands proudly along the main thoroughfare, overlooking the gorgeous harbor.
Take part in time-honored Ephraim traditions
Ephraim is home to historic lakeside lodging like Ephraim Shores Resort, the 125-year old Edgewater Resort, and The Water Street Inn, built in 1896. These charming options are centrally located and within easy walking distance of the village's best restaurants, beaches, and attractions. However, the forests beyond the lake are also wonderfully cozy for when you want to escape the summer crowds. Situated on several acres of meadows and woods, Pioneer Acre Cottages takes you back in time, featuring log cabins brimming with rustic warmth and furnishings. You can also snuggle up next to the a huge hearth at Collings Log House, where modern amenities meet timeless craft.
After a good night's rest, there's plenty to see and do around Ephraim. Head to the sandy public beach for family fun in the sun, then pop over to Anderson Dock, home of the instantly recognizable Hardy Gallery, which was formerly the marina's warehouse. Anderson Dock has been a commercial fixture of the village since brothers Aslag and Havor Anderson constructed it in 1858. It became a regular stop for steamers and ships throughout the latter part of the 19th century, and sailors began to write the names of their ships, along with the date, to mark their arrival in Ephraim. Today, the building is entirely covered in graffiti left by visitors over the decades — you're encourage to leave your mark, too, just be sure to use acrylic or latex paint.
Tasty eats and treats await in Ephraim
After checking out an exhibition at The Hardy Gallery, stepping into rustic Balistreri Fine Art, or selecting a gift or two from shops like Beach People or The Modern Nomad, head over to Wilson's Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor. This iconic spot serves up flame-broiled burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and, of course, sundaes and cones galore. The shop has been running since 1906, and though it has expanded and modernized over the years, its original charm has been meticulously preserved. Today, it's a must-stop icon in downtown Ephraim, unmissable with its welcoming red and white awning and outdoor seating with fantastic views across the water. Don't miss the restaurant's home-brewed root beer, whether you fancy it in a float or on its own. Dig into frozen specialties like the Wilson's Banquet, the Ephraim Special, or a classic banana split.
Speaking of great food, experience a Door Country tradition by attending a fish boil, hosted by the historic Old Post Office Restaurant. Prepared outdoors in a giant pot over a fire, the experience of watching it cook is totally unique! And if you're lucky enough to be in Ephraim in late June, round out your visit with the annual Fyr Bal Festival, a one-day event that celebrates spring turning to summer in grand Scandinavian tradition. At sunset, a large bonfire is lit on the beach and fireworks light up the sky over the lake. Throughout the day, enjoy breakfast, local food and craft vendors, music, dancing, demonstrations, and much more.