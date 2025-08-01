Wisconsin's Charming Village Is An Artsy Lakeside Gem With Log Cabins, Bonfires, And Home-Brewed Root Beer

Ephraim is home to historic lakeside lodging like Ephraim Shores Resort, the 125-year old Edgewater Resort, and The Water Street Inn, built in 1896. These charming options are centrally located and within easy walking distance of the village's best restaurants, beaches, and attractions. However, the forests beyond the lake are also wonderfully cozy for when you want to escape the summer crowds. Situated on several acres of meadows and woods, Pioneer Acre Cottages takes you back in time, featuring log cabins brimming with rustic warmth and furnishings. You can also snuggle up next to the a huge hearth at Collings Log House, where modern amenities meet timeless craft.

After a good night's rest, there's plenty to see and do around Ephraim. Head to the sandy public beach for family fun in the sun, then pop over to Anderson Dock, home of the instantly recognizable Hardy Gallery, which was formerly the marina's warehouse. Anderson Dock has been a commercial fixture of the village since brothers Aslag and Havor Anderson constructed it in 1858. It became a regular stop for steamers and ships throughout the latter part of the 19th century, and sailors began to write the names of their ships, along with the date, to mark their arrival in Ephraim. Today, the building is entirely covered in graffiti left by visitors over the decades — you're encourage to leave your mark, too, just be sure to use acrylic or latex paint.