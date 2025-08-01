Tennessee's Quiet Town Is A Highly Recommended Retirement Spot With Quaint Charm And A High Quality Of Life

Picture this: You've worked for 40 years and have finally decided to bow out of work forever and settle down to enjoy your retirement years, and maybe spend some time with the grandkids. You're looking for a safe place with good people, a strong sense of community, and tax laws that favor retirees. According to Alex Wang, co-founder and CEO of Ember Fund (in conversation with GOBankingRates), Nolensville, Tennessee, is the perfect retirement spot, with its close proximity to Nashville and other towns like Franklin and Brentwood, strong community spirit, and retiree-friendly activities.

With a population of around 15,000 people, Nolensville is known for its quaint, old-town charm, with traditional red-brick houses and cozy, tree-lined walkways. It's perfect for people looking to move away from the hustle and bustle of city life, but still remain close enough to enjoy the perks of a big city, like big hospitals and easy access to airports. With Nashville just over 20 miles away (approximately a 30- to 40-minute drive, without traffic) and cities like Franklin and Brentwood even closer (13 and 10 miles away, respectively), Nolensville offers small-town charm with big-city amenities and convenience.

Nolensville isn't just great for its easy access to big cities, though; it's also incredibly safe. While Tennessee's popular tourist destination of Memphis is one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., Nolensville is considered the safest place to live in the state, according to a 2025 report by Safewise. While the cost of living is on the higher side for Tennessee, the beautiful houses and zero personal income tax still make the town a financially attractive option for retirees. It's also quaint, rustic, and has just enough of that old, Southern-town charm to make it homely and peaceful enough for retired life.