Tennessee's Quiet Town Is A Highly Recommended Retirement Spot With Quaint Charm And A High Quality Of Life
Picture this: You've worked for 40 years and have finally decided to bow out of work forever and settle down to enjoy your retirement years, and maybe spend some time with the grandkids. You're looking for a safe place with good people, a strong sense of community, and tax laws that favor retirees. According to Alex Wang, co-founder and CEO of Ember Fund (in conversation with GOBankingRates), Nolensville, Tennessee, is the perfect retirement spot, with its close proximity to Nashville and other towns like Franklin and Brentwood, strong community spirit, and retiree-friendly activities.
With a population of around 15,000 people, Nolensville is known for its quaint, old-town charm, with traditional red-brick houses and cozy, tree-lined walkways. It's perfect for people looking to move away from the hustle and bustle of city life, but still remain close enough to enjoy the perks of a big city, like big hospitals and easy access to airports. With Nashville just over 20 miles away (approximately a 30- to 40-minute drive, without traffic) and cities like Franklin and Brentwood even closer (13 and 10 miles away, respectively), Nolensville offers small-town charm with big-city amenities and convenience.
Nolensville isn't just great for its easy access to big cities, though; it's also incredibly safe. While Tennessee's popular tourist destination of Memphis is one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., Nolensville is considered the safest place to live in the state, according to a 2025 report by Safewise. While the cost of living is on the higher side for Tennessee, the beautiful houses and zero personal income tax still make the town a financially attractive option for retirees. It's also quaint, rustic, and has just enough of that old, Southern-town charm to make it homely and peaceful enough for retired life.
Ease into retired life in Nolensville
Life in Nolensville is simple. There's a farmer's market where you get high-quality, fresh ingredients (Nolensville began as an agricultural hub, and crops still grow very well there). If you're looking for high-quality cheeses and bread, there's an Amish market, the Nolensville Feed Mill, on Nolensville Road. And the newly planned town square will feature vibrant shops, cozy restaurants, and pedestrian-friendly walking spaces to bolster the town's long-held community spirit. Residents on Niche claim that the small-town life, easy access to local shops, and overall safety of Nolensville make it feel like a true home. If you're looking for a quieter life, the laid-back nature of Nolensville is exactly what you need.
The main attractions in Nolensville are its old-world charm and random assortment of residences, giving the town a rustic and quaint vibe. The town has multiple residential areas, each offering a different set of amenities, although most include walkable streets and easy access to community areas like swimming pools and playgrounds. Bennington, for example, contains some of the most expensive houses in Nolensville, usually sitting around the $1 million mark, with large properties and stunning views. Other neighborhoods like Bent Creek have slightly smaller homes available for around $500,000 and provide easy access to the heart of Nolensville.
Nolensville's convenient location also makes it easy to plan fun vacations, like a trip to Tennessee's lake of islands with swimming and outdoor adventure, or a tour of Tennessee's very own Parthenon in Nashville. You can reach Nashville International Airport by driving down TN-255 or the I-24. Nolensville is also connected to Nashville via the WeGo Transit bus route 52, making trips to the city doable even if you don't feel like driving.
Enjoy Nolensville's easy access to healthcare and retiree-friendly tax laws
If you're retiring, one of the biggest concerns is settling down in a place with easy access to healthcare. Cost, transportation, and a lack of timely care are some of the biggest barriers to healthcare for elderly people, making quick access to relatively low-cost medical services a priority in retirement communities. Nolensville has relatively good access to healthcare, with several primary-care physicians and mental health and addiction services. Nolensville is also set to debut TriStar Nolensville, its first freestanding emergency room, which will provide 24/7 emergency care. However, for major surgeries or specialized care, you may have to go to either Williamson Medical Center, 10 miles away in Franklin, or Nashville General Hospital, 25 miles away.
Another reason why Nolensville is becoming a hub for retirees is that Tennessee's tax laws favor them. Tennessee doesn't have any state tax on personal income of any kind, including salaries, pensions, or any other income, so you keep what you get. The state even waives taxes on personal property for qualifying residents over the age of 65, so you can enjoy the large, well-connected houses of Nolensville without worrying about high taxes. While the cost of a house is steeper than the state average, many believe that the town's easy access to major cities, favorable tax laws, and self-contained lifestyle make up for the high prices.