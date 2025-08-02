One Of Sedona's Most Scenic Short Hikes Leads To Arizona's Hidden Cave With Panoramic Red Rock Views
There are hundreds of hiking trails to discover in Sedona, known as the world's "most mindful" escape for its natural beauty and spiritual retreats. Luckily for travelers short on time, one of the most scenic routes requires only an hour or so to complete. The Birthing Cave Trail is a two-mile trek that leads to the Birthing Cave, a hidden alcove in the cliffs that's considered a sacred site by the native Hopi tribe. Because of this, it's important to treat the site with the utmost respect during your visit.
Once inside the heart-shaped cave, look back at the view behind you: the cave's rounded walls frame spectacular views of the region's red rock canyons and mountains standing out in sharp contrast against the bright blue sky. It's a fantastic spot for photo ops, so even though the path to the Birthing Cave is considered a social trail — an unofficial trail that the Forest Service does not maintain — it's one of the most popular short hikes in the area.
To begin, drive (or get a ride to) the Long Canyon Trailhead, less than 10 minutes by car from downtown Sedona. Walk along the Long Canyon Trail, which is sandy and mostly flat, for about half a mile, then turn left at a wooden fence to continue on an unmarked trail. It's just 0.3 miles further to the Birthing Cave. The last segment of the hike — the final climb up to the main attraction — is the only part that's physically challenging.
Plan your hike to Sedona's Birthing Cave
Inside the cave, climb up onto the rock walls (if you're wearing appropriate footwear) to enjoy elevated views of the valley and mountains in the distance. It's nearly impossible to resist taking photos: for the best results, use a wide-angle lens, and consider visiting in the late afternoon or early evening, when lighting conditions are most favorable. This is also an ideal time to avoid the crowds, as the Birthing Cave sees the most traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in spring and fall. The trail is open all year, so if you're willing to brave extreme temperatures, summer or winter can also be good times to plan a quieter visit. If you're looking for another way to experience Arizona's incredible landscapes, consider a romantic hot air balloon ride above Sedona's glowing red rock canyons.
Plenty of lodging and dining options await in Sedona. Try the elegant and conveniently located Wilde Resort and Spa (from $216 per night), or for a truly unique experience, stay near an energy vortex at this luxurious resort set amid red rocks. The all-day café Wildflower and the treehouse-style Hideaway House offer gourmet menus and nature views. The closest major airport is in Flagstaff, about 45 minutes away by car, though many travelers fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (two hours away) and rent a car to explore the region.