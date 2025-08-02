One Of Sedona's Most Scenic Short Hikes Leads To Arizona's Hidden Cave With Panoramic Red Rock Views

There are hundreds of hiking trails to discover in Sedona, known as the world's "most mindful" escape for its natural beauty and spiritual retreats. Luckily for travelers short on time, one of the most scenic routes requires only an hour or so to complete. The Birthing Cave Trail is a two-mile trek that leads to the Birthing Cave, a hidden alcove in the cliffs that's considered a sacred site by the native Hopi tribe. Because of this, it's important to treat the site with the utmost respect during your visit.

Once inside the heart-shaped cave, look back at the view behind you: the cave's rounded walls frame spectacular views of the region's red rock canyons and mountains standing out in sharp contrast against the bright blue sky. It's a fantastic spot for photo ops, so even though the path to the Birthing Cave is considered a social trail — an unofficial trail that the Forest Service does not maintain — it's one of the most popular short hikes in the area.

To begin, drive (or get a ride to) the Long Canyon Trailhead, less than 10 minutes by car from downtown Sedona. Walk along the Long Canyon Trail, which is sandy and mostly flat, for about half a mile, then turn left at a wooden fence to continue on an unmarked trail. It's just 0.3 miles further to the Birthing Cave. The last segment of the hike — the final climb up to the main attraction — is the only part that's physically challenging.