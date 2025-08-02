The Common Hygiene Item Japanese Tourists Can't Stand In America

When traveling, it's not uncommon to encounter cultural differences that you weren't expecting. From country to country, traditions and expectations vary, whether it's the local tipping culture, dress code, or even dining customs — and here are some tricks from Rick Steves for avoiding culture shock. However, one difference that can catch people off guard is personal hygiene. And for many Japanese tourists visiting the United States, there's one small bathroom staple that's particularly off-putting: cotton swabs.

An article from Japan Today revealed the top things Japanese tourists find most disappointing when visiting the U.S. (these unique U.S. travel experiences won't disappoint, however), and among these, surprisingly, is the quality of the cotton swabs. Sourcing the experience of a Japanese traveler to America, the swabs were described as "low quality," "disappointing," and "crappy," with cotton that's loosely packed and prone to unraveling, and not nearly as effective as what they're used to back home.

Apparently, in America, earwax hygiene is not taken nearly as seriously as it is in Japan, and that's painfully clear to those used to something better. It turns out that we've all been accepting subpar swabs without even realizing it. In Japan, ear cleaning isn't just about hygiene; it's a comforting ritual, sometimes even a bonding experience between family members, particularly between a mother and her children. Along with cotton swabs, a traditional tool called mimikaki is often used; this is usually a bamboo or metal-made object shaped like a scoop. It helps scoop out the earwax, rather than push it in, which cotton swabs are often guilty of doing.