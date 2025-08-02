Texas' Community Just North Of Houston Has A Classic 'Old Town' With Miles Of Scenic Trails And A Giant Water Park
If you drive to, from, or across Houston today, you'll likely see taillights and the sprawl of a metropolitan area that covers an area larger than New Jersey. Over 100 years ago, before the cities outside of Houston became suburbs, they were small, independent towns and areas settled by different ethnicities and groups of people. One of these communities, Spring, has a classic 'Old Town' that preserves the area's original German heritage in a unique mix that you'll only find in Texas. And despite having over 65,000 residents, Spring is not a city, but a section of Harris County.
Like other charming Texas towns with German roots, the first European settlers to Spring came from Germany and began to farm the rich soil after Texas won its independence from Mexico in 1835. One of these farmers, Carl Wunsche, was one of the most prominent settlers of the time and is the namesake of one of Old Town Spring's most iconic (and haunted) buildings, Wunsche Bros. Cafe & Saloon. After the railroad came into town in the 1870s, Spring grew into a railroad hub and the first African American community in Harris County. However, the trains left town when the German farmers refused to sell out their land in the 1920s. Seeing Spring today, you'd likely never guess the population nearly dried up; it's home to Exxon's and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's new company headquarters buildings.
Even though Spring is about 25 miles north of downtown Houston, traffic can back up for hours along Interstate 45 during rush hour or due to accidents. If you're flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport, then coming to Spring, take the Hardy Toll Road, and save yourself from a potential headache.
How to spend a day in Old Town Spring
The eclectic mix of "Old Town Spring" is comprised of just a few walkable blocks with plenty to explore, eat, and experience for a day or a night out. As you walk through "Old Town Spring," you'll revisit the charm of yesteryear with a modern twist among 100 local businesses, including funky boutique shops, a variety of restaurants, and art galleries that showcase some of Houston's best food and unique products. Many small businesses are open during normal business hours (except on Mondays), with restaurants and bars staying open later. Whether you're going to Notes: Wine & Music Bar, Prohibition Texas, or Puffabelly's, the atmosphere is largely casual and friendly, just like the Lone Star State.
If you're wanting some of the best barbecue in the state, visit don't miss lunch at CorkScrew BBQ, Houston's first Michelin Star-winning restaurant. The restaurant is as known for its long lines as its fall-of-the-bone ribs and delectable "cobbler of the day," with peach being a favorite. Show up early (10:15 a.m. for an 11:00 a.m. lunch) before they sell out; otherwise, you'll likely be disappointed. If you're too late, step into Wunsche Bros. Cafe and Saloon and back into the prohibition era, when they created their famous Chocolate Whiskey Cake.
And if you're wanting a taste of the great outdoors, you won't have to go far. The wooded Spring Creek Greenway, the longest connected stretch of forest in the United States, is just minutes from Old Town, and if it's not too hot, an easy (and flat) hike for the whole family. Be sure to bring plenty of bug spray and be careful of ticks.
Get wet in Spring
The name Spring evokes water, and it's only fitting that Houston's largest waterpark is located here, just off Interstate 45 and minutes from Old Town. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown has 41 slides and attractions for the entire family, from an adrenaline rush down the Big Spin to soaking up some sun on the lazy river. The park is open throughout the summer until September 1, and here's a tip: Daily admission starts at $25 per person if purchased online in advance, significantly less than $60 at the entry gate.
When visiting Spring, you'll have plenty of choices for lodging and accommodations. Interstate-45 is lined with chain hotels, although you'll find several charming boutique hotels and homes around Old Town on Airbnb. For visitors looking for a bit more tranquility and nature, consider staying a few miles north at the Woodlands Resort, wrapped in natural beauty and modern style. There's also a top-five nationally ranked swimming pool with a small waterpark and lazy river on site. If you're looking for a swanky stay with some of Houston's fine hospitality (or a base closer to Midtown or downtown), you shouldn't miss staying at the Houstonian, President George Bush's former home.
Despite reflecting life in Texas a century ago, Old Town has two parking lots and allows street parking. While parking during the week usually isn't a problem, the area is a major tourist draw and can fill up on weekends or during major festivals and community events, such as Home for the Holidays, which starts in November. It may not be America's Christmas Hometown, but it likely has better barbecue.