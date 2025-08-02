Texas' Community Just North Of Houston Has A Classic 'Old Town' With Miles Of Scenic Trails And A Giant Water Park

If you drive to, from, or across Houston today, you'll likely see taillights and the sprawl of a metropolitan area that covers an area larger than New Jersey. Over 100 years ago, before the cities outside of Houston became suburbs, they were small, independent towns and areas settled by different ethnicities and groups of people. One of these communities, Spring, has a classic 'Old Town' that preserves the area's original German heritage in a unique mix that you'll only find in Texas. And despite having over 65,000 residents, Spring is not a city, but a section of Harris County.

Like other charming Texas towns with German roots, the first European settlers to Spring came from Germany and began to farm the rich soil after Texas won its independence from Mexico in 1835. One of these farmers, Carl Wunsche, was one of the most prominent settlers of the time and is the namesake of one of Old Town Spring's most iconic (and haunted) buildings, Wunsche Bros. Cafe & Saloon. After the railroad came into town in the 1870s, Spring grew into a railroad hub and the first African American community in Harris County. However, the trains left town when the German farmers refused to sell out their land in the 1920s. Seeing Spring today, you'd likely never guess the population nearly dried up; it's home to Exxon's and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's new company headquarters buildings.

Even though Spring is about 25 miles north of downtown Houston, traffic can back up for hours along Interstate 45 during rush hour or due to accidents. If you're flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport, then coming to Spring, take the Hardy Toll Road, and save yourself from a potential headache.