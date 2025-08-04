This Scenic Hot Springs Oasis Near Zion Lets You Soak In Global Waters Without Ever Leaving Utah
The same people who brought you Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs, Colorado — one of America's best hot springs towns — have opened a hot springs resort just outside of Zion National Park. This resort, called Zion Canyon Hot Springs, has over 50 bodies of water, many of which are filled with mineral-rich hot water. The water in the pools ranges from 88 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and contains more than 14 different minerals, including iron and sulfate, though the water doesn't have the sulfurous eggy smell you may experience at some hot springs. There are also some cold plunges and barrel saunas scattered throughout the property, making it the ideal place to indulge in some contrast therapy. This is a practice that's particularly popular in places like Finland, home of the sauna capital of the world. It involves moving between warm and cold water and has been shown to have all kinds of benefits, like boosting circulation and mood.
In part, the resort is modeled after countries like Finland, Japan, and Iceland, which are renowned for their incredible array of geothermal spas nestled in enchanting settings. In this spirit, the resort has created 16 different world-inspired pools whose waters' mineral content mimics that of a particular global location, with signs posted to indicate which locale served as the inspiration for each pool. This is truly a place where you can close your eyes and feel like you've traveled to all kinds of exotic destinations — the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, Hokkaido in Japan, the Dead Sea in Israel, even Fuentes Georginas in Guatemala, and more — all without leaving the Utah desert. While each pool's mineral content is customized, all the hot water is sourced from the Sulphur Springs along the Virgin River.
What to expect during your visit to Zion Canyon Hot Springs
Located in the town of La Verkin, about a 35-minute drive from Zion National Park, Zion Canyon Hot Springs is the perfect place to stop and relax during a thrilling Southwestern road trip through parks, quaint western towns, and scenic landscapes. There aren't any accommodations at the hot springs, but La Verkin has a good selection of chain hotels plus RV resorts and even a top-rated tiny home village called The Dwellings that features stunning river views and hiking trail access.
If you want to spend the whole day at Zion Canyon Hot Springs, it has a cafe that serves snacks, sandwiches, pizzas, and more, as well as a bar with craft cocktails, wine, and beer. Outside food or drinks aren't allowed. If you want privacy while bathing in the hot springs, you can reserve your own cabana. Swimsuits are required, and while you can rent a robe for $10, you might want to pack your own. Admission prices for Zion Canyon Hot Springs are $59 for adults (aged 13 and older) during peak times and $39 during off-peak times, which are before 2 p.m. on weekdays. Admission prices are lower for youths, who are only allowed in certain areas of the resort.
There are two tiers of access: select and premier. Select entry is only for the family-friendly side, and it includes the large pool and 14 of the hot springs pools along with one of the saunas and cold plunges. Premier access costs $10 more than the base rate and is for guests 21 years old and older. With premier access, you can access the designated family-friendly pools and areas as well as the adults-only hot springs pools and bar. All guests have access to locker rooms and showers. Another important thing to know is that entry to the resort is good for three hours. You can purchase an all-day pass for $30 more, but once you leave, you'll have to pay to reenter.