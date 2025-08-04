This Scenic Hot Springs Oasis Near Zion Lets You Soak In Global Waters Without Ever Leaving Utah

Located in the town of La Verkin, about a 35-minute drive from Zion National Park, Zion Canyon Hot Springs is the perfect place to stop and relax during a thrilling Southwestern road trip through parks, quaint western towns, and scenic landscapes. There aren't any accommodations at the hot springs, but La Verkin has a good selection of chain hotels plus RV resorts and even a top-rated tiny home village called The Dwellings that features stunning river views and hiking trail access.

If you want to spend the whole day at Zion Canyon Hot Springs, it has a cafe that serves snacks, sandwiches, pizzas, and more, as well as a bar with craft cocktails, wine, and beer. Outside food or drinks aren't allowed. If you want privacy while bathing in the hot springs, you can reserve your own cabana. Swimsuits are required, and while you can rent a robe for $10, you might want to pack your own. Admission prices for Zion Canyon Hot Springs are $59 for adults (aged 13 and older) during peak times and $39 during off-peak times, which are before 2 p.m. on weekdays. Admission prices are lower for youths, who are only allowed in certain areas of the resort.

There are two tiers of access: select and premier. Select entry is only for the family-friendly side, and it includes the large pool and 14 of the hot springs pools along with one of the saunas and cold plunges. Premier access costs $10 more than the base rate and is for guests 21 years old and older. With premier access, you can access the designated family-friendly pools and areas as well as the adults-only hot springs pools and bar. All guests have access to locker rooms and showers. Another important thing to know is that entry to the resort is good for three hours. You can purchase an all-day pass for $30 more, but once you leave, you'll have to pay to reenter.