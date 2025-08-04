Just Outside Philly Is A Buzzing College Town Suburb With Cozy Cafes And Artful Charm
According to official reports released by Philadelphia International Airport, the hub welcomes over 30 million air passengers in a year, so just add that to the many, many people driving into town, and you get an idea of just how popular the home of the iconic Philly Cheesesteak really is. And while it's safe to assume that many of these people are coming for the local arts scene, historical sites, and lush botanical beauty (the city isn't called America's garden capital for nothing, after all), some might want to go a step beyond and explore Swarthmore, a buzzing college borough less than 20 miles away that features youthful energy and leafy parks with an extra touch of suburban tranquility.
And since this is home to the prestigious Swarthmore College, you can rest assured that it's equipped with the right infrastructure to be accessible to just about everyone. Driving is very straightforward; the area is just off of I-95 and there's easy public parking available all around town. If you're flying in, Philadelphia International Airport is only 10 miles away, so you can just grab a cab or Uber and take advantage of the walkable streets. Of course, this being a college spot, there's a great public transport option too. The SEPTA Regional Rail takes you directly from Philadelphia to Swarthmore Station, just a 3-minute walk away from the college. What's more, passes are pretty reasonably priced, making it all the easier to visit for the day and attend all the interesting local events.
Taking in Swarthmore's college town scene
Swarthmore College is the city's entire heart, and home to a sprawling arboretum that expands into more than 350 acres of rolling lawns, wooded trails, and botanical gardens. The best part, though? Visitors can enter every day for free, from dawn to dusk, and marvel at over 4,000 species of ornamental plants, a rose garden, conifer collections, and Crum Woods, a 200-acre forested trail network perfect for quiet hikes and birdwatching. While here, check out Pearson-Hall Theatre, too. Since the yearly schedule for public-access plays, dance recitals, movies, and lectures is jam-packed, chances are you'll find something you'll want to see no matter when you visit, not to mention all college events held here are completely free of charge.
For history and art lovers, a stop at the Benjamin West Birthplace is a must. The stone home built in the 1700s, where the famed artist was born, now also serves as the Visitor's Information Center and Office of Public Safety, so it's a great spot to start your tour. And what better way to blend in with the locals and take in Swarthmore's high-spirited atmosphere than to attend one of the many events held in the town center? Almost every weekend is filled with seasonal celebrations, farmers' markets, acoustic concerts, athletic competitions, and "food truckathons" where more than 20 vendors gather to offer students and visitors alike a night filled with great food and live music.
And if you've loved Swarthmore's atmosphere and want to explore something similar nearby, why not drive the 18 miles to West Chester? It's yet another underrated Pennsylvania college town bustling with youthful vibes and charm.
Swarthmore is a treasure trove of cozy cafés and artful charm
Swarthmore's cozy, Tudor-style center promises all the inviting cafés and college town charm you'd expect. A walk here will take you through a local co-op grocery stocked with fresh food and artisanal boutiques like Lunch Break Vintage, beloved for its curated selection and warm feel. Those looking for a nice place to slow down and enjoy a good cup of coffee can't go wrong with Hobbs. Their chocolate chip scones and bagel sandwiches come highly recommended by reviewers, as do their seasonal collection of house-made lattes and other espresso drinks.
If you get the timing right, you might even catch the Swarthmore Makers Market, typically held on weekends in the town center. This is a festive, open-air affair that showcases local artists and craftspeople selling everything from handmade art to one-of-a-kind gifts. It's the ultimate talent launchpad, and the overall atmosphere, complete with live music, a food and drink court, and face painting, is something not to miss out on.
And if you don't want your exploration of the local arts scene to end here, it doesn't have to. You can always drive back to Philadelphia, otherwise known as the "mural capital of the world," where you can see "A Love Letter For You," the city's most legendary street art and one of America's largest single-artist mural projects.