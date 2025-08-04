Just Outside Philly Is A Buzzing College Town Suburb With Cozy Cafes And Artful Charm

According to official reports released by Philadelphia International Airport, the hub welcomes over 30 million air passengers in a year, so just add that to the many, many people driving into town, and you get an idea of just how popular the home of the iconic Philly Cheesesteak really is. And while it's safe to assume that many of these people are coming for the local arts scene, historical sites, and lush botanical beauty (the city isn't called America's garden capital for nothing, after all), some might want to go a step beyond and explore Swarthmore, a buzzing college borough less than 20 miles away that features youthful energy and leafy parks with an extra touch of suburban tranquility.

And since this is home to the prestigious Swarthmore College, you can rest assured that it's equipped with the right infrastructure to be accessible to just about everyone. Driving is very straightforward; the area is just off of I-95 and there's easy public parking available all around town. If you're flying in, Philadelphia International Airport is only 10 miles away, so you can just grab a cab or Uber and take advantage of the walkable streets. Of course, this being a college spot, there's a great public transport option too. The SEPTA Regional Rail takes you directly from Philadelphia to Swarthmore Station, just a 3-minute walk away from the college. What's more, passes are pretty reasonably priced, making it all the easier to visit for the day and attend all the interesting local events.