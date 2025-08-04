This Suburban State Park On Boston's Edge Offers Paddleboards, Picnic Glades, And Historic Lakeside Trails

Boston, Massachusetts has more to do than you could ever fit into a week-long vacation. From all the places that were part of our nation's founding to Faneuil Hall to the country's oldest public park, Boston Common, you could plan to sightsee and enjoy the city from morning 'till night without stopping.

However, if you want to take a break and simply enjoy the beauty of nature, there is a lovely state park that is just a stone's throw away from the heart of the city. Mystic Lakes State Park, along the Upper and Lower Mystic Lakes, is perfect for a day away from it all. There are hiking trails, picnic glades, and a great beach to enjoy. You'll also find a boathouse from which you can launch your watercraft or set out to paddleboard to your heart's content. It even got a bit of an upgrade near the beach in 2023 that makes it more accessible and sustainable.

One reviewer on Yelp said of the park, "Little beach for swimming, playground, big grassy area for picnics/cookouts. It's a nice place to cool off in the summer. Parking can fill up on busy days (especially summer weekends/holidays) so come early in the day if you can! There's often an ice cream truck in the summer for a treat." The parking is free at the park, and gas and propane grilling is allowed, so you can plan a whole morning and afternoon out — and get back to Boston proper in time for a great dinner, as Mystic Lakes State Park is just over 10 miles from Boston Logan International Airport. (If you fly in there, make sure to hit the Delta Sky Club if you can for mouth-watering lobster rolls and craft cocktails.)