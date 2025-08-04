Montana's Recreation Hotspot Has A Secret Craft Beer Scene Beloved By Adventure Tourists

Montana is a hub for top-tier outdoor recreation, with an assortment of hiking, cycling, rock climbing, and water-based experiences available to both residents and visitors. Summer in Montana brings river floats, local festivals, and mountain views, but during colder months, snow-capped beauty awaits at a cozy Montana city with winter charm and activities. Craft beer, like outdoor adventures, is a year-round pastime in this diverse and ever-growing state, but there's one city in particular that has recently been recognized as having one of the best beer scenes in America.

Missoula has a rich brewing history dating back to its earliest German migrants in the 19th century. However, until recently it's flown under the radar of a lot of passionate beer drinkers. That's no longer the case; in recent years, this craft beer-loving city has been recognized as one of the best in the US for enjoying a frothy libation. "Missoula has long been a four-season outdoor recreation destination ... with quality beer to wash down all those adventures," Thrillist said in 2020. "Recent years have seen an uptick in the number of brewpubs and taprooms ... with a few more in planning."

Montana actually has the second-most craft breweries per capita of all US states. Missoula can lay claim to its fair share of those, boasting over 14 breweries and taphouses, including some of the most iconic in the state. KettleHouse Brewing Company is one such establishment, with two locations, one on either side of the city. It's renowned for crafting Cold Smoke, one of Montana's most favored beers. Big Sky Brewing Company, an ale specialist located near the airport, is actually credited with making the first beer to get Montana national attention, thanks to its famous brown ale, Moose Drool (it tastes better than it sounds).