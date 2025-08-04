Montana's Recreation Hotspot Has A Secret Craft Beer Scene Beloved By Adventure Tourists
Montana is a hub for top-tier outdoor recreation, with an assortment of hiking, cycling, rock climbing, and water-based experiences available to both residents and visitors. Summer in Montana brings river floats, local festivals, and mountain views, but during colder months, snow-capped beauty awaits at a cozy Montana city with winter charm and activities. Craft beer, like outdoor adventures, is a year-round pastime in this diverse and ever-growing state, but there's one city in particular that has recently been recognized as having one of the best beer scenes in America.
Missoula has a rich brewing history dating back to its earliest German migrants in the 19th century. However, until recently it's flown under the radar of a lot of passionate beer drinkers. That's no longer the case; in recent years, this craft beer-loving city has been recognized as one of the best in the US for enjoying a frothy libation. "Missoula has long been a four-season outdoor recreation destination ... with quality beer to wash down all those adventures," Thrillist said in 2020. "Recent years have seen an uptick in the number of brewpubs and taprooms ... with a few more in planning."
Montana actually has the second-most craft breweries per capita of all US states. Missoula can lay claim to its fair share of those, boasting over 14 breweries and taphouses, including some of the most iconic in the state. KettleHouse Brewing Company is one such establishment, with two locations, one on either side of the city. It's renowned for crafting Cold Smoke, one of Montana's most favored beers. Big Sky Brewing Company, an ale specialist located near the airport, is actually credited with making the first beer to get Montana national attention, thanks to its famous brown ale, Moose Drool (it tastes better than it sounds).
Beer festivals and rafting in Missoula
If all those breweries aren't enough to satiate your palate, Missoula also hosts beer festivals throughout summer. One of its biggest is the annual Garden City Brewfest, a free-to-enter event showcasing over 60 beers, ciders, and other alcoholic beverages. It first took place back in 1992 and has since been treating locals and visitors to delicious local brews. During the event, you can enjoy food trucks, live music and DJs, and an award presentation for the festival's best beers.
The River City Brews rafting tours are another unique experience for beer drinkers. These guided rafting excursions take you down Clark Fork River and can usually be booked between May and October. It's a great time on the water, sitting back and enjoying local beers while you float past beautiful riverside scenery. Early birds can book a morning coffee float, but the evening floats are particularly great for sunset vibes. You don't have to be a beer drinker to enjoy the experience, as you can also opt for mocktails or wine. "Our group of four loved rafting on the Clark River with our beer, soda, and informative, interesting guide Noah. It was a great time. Especially loved seeing the pileated woodpecker and bald eagle!" wrote one traveler on Tripadvisor.
Along with breweries, Missoula has a cidery and several distilleries worth visiting if you're partial to other libations. The family-owned-and-run Montogomery Distillery, located in the city center, serves award-winning single malt whiskey as well as aquavit, bourbon, vodka, gin, rye, and coffee liqueur. You can get to all of Missoula's breweries and distilleries by flying to Missoula Montana Airport from 14 US cities, including Seattle, Dallas, Denver, and Portland. And, if you have time between your brewery hopping, check out this ancient glacier with extinct grasshoppers in Montana's mountains.