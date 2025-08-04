Sandwiched Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Newest State Park That's A Paradise Of Waterfalls
If you want to go chasing waterfalls, Tennessee is the place to do it. The state is known for having an abundance of places where you can see cascading waterfalls, including Cummins Falls, a waterfall paradise that has an award-winning swimming hole, and Fall Creek Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States. You even have the opportunity to visit Ruby Falls, a magical underground waterfall with a secret entrance. And now you have another one to add to your list. Even though the falls here existed before, they are now located within Tennessee's newest state park, making them easier to visit and permanently protected for years to come.
Scott's Gulf Wilderness State Park officially became Tennessee's 60th state park on May 9, 2025. You can take in the views of the 110-foot-tall Virgin Falls inside the new park, and while you're there, you can also enjoy trails and primitive camping. If you're visiting, you can book a flight to Nashville International Airport (BNA) or Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA), rent a car, and be there in about an hour and a half from either airport. Flying to McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), just outside of Knoxville, is another option that is still less than a two-hour drive.
Chasing waterfalls at Scott's Gulf Wilderness State Park
Scott's Gulf Wilderness State Park is located in Sparta, Tennessee, which calls itself the "Land of Falling Water." You can't call yourself that without the phenomenal waterfalls to back it up, and there's no shortage of them here. Luckily, several are located within the park itself.
Scotts Gulf Wilderness has 16 different hiking trails that cover 30 miles. Depending on what combination of trails you take, you'll be greeted with a variety of scenic views. The Virgin Falls Trail is over 8 miles round trip, but the spectacular waterfall makes the journey worth it. The Caney Fork Trail is another great path where you can see a few different waterfalls, but it is also considered a challenging one since it is 12 miles out and back again.
If you're hoping to go chasing waterfalls, but looking for something that doesn't involve a strenuous trek, you can check out the Lost Creek Falls Trail, which is less than a quarter of a mile long. The Rylander Cascades Trail is a little less than a mile long and can be a nice option, too, depending on whether there has been any rain to keep it flowing. In the spring, you'll get the extra bonus of seeing lots of wildflowers on the trail.
Scott's Gulf Wilderness State Park is also a great spot for dark sky viewing
Many national parks are known for their dark skies and stargazing, which makes them the perfect setting for celestial light shows. But in Tennessee, the state parks offer many opportunities for perfect night skies as well, and Scott's Gulf Wilderness State Park is one of them.
At the time of writing, there are 14 primitive campsites located in secluded, dark areas; however, plans are underway to build more. Each of the current campsites requires a hike, and you won't be able to drive to them. If you do decide to stay overnight, make sure you allow enough time to reach your campsite before it gets dark. Then get ready for a night of amazing stargazing.
If primitive camping without electricity and water isn't your thing, keep an eye on the events calendar on the park's website. They host a variety of events, and you may be able to join one of their dark sky viewing programs. If you decide to go that route, you can book a stay at the North Star Nature Suites, which is only about 15 minutes away. They offer all of the luxuries that you won't be able to get at a primitive campsite, including private hot tubs. If you fall somewhere in between camping and luxury accommodations, they also have glamping options.