Sandwiched Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Newest State Park That's A Paradise Of Waterfalls

If you want to go chasing waterfalls, Tennessee is the place to do it. The state is known for having an abundance of places where you can see cascading waterfalls, including Cummins Falls, a waterfall paradise that has an award-winning swimming hole, and Fall Creek Falls, one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States. You even have the opportunity to visit Ruby Falls, a magical underground waterfall with a secret entrance. And now you have another one to add to your list. Even though the falls here existed before, they are now located within Tennessee's newest state park, making them easier to visit and permanently protected for years to come.

Scott's Gulf Wilderness State Park officially became Tennessee's 60th state park on May 9, 2025. You can take in the views of the 110-foot-tall Virgin Falls inside the new park, and while you're there, you can also enjoy trails and primitive camping. If you're visiting, you can book a flight to Nashville International Airport (BNA) or Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA), rent a car, and be there in about an hour and a half from either airport. Flying to McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), just outside of Knoxville, is another option that is still less than a two-hour drive.