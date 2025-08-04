Texas' Secret Quaint Little Town Offers Award-Winning Wines, Premier Fishing, And Tasty Eats
Texas boasts a treasure trove of charming small towns and cities that feel frozen in time. However, there are few places as charming and quaint as Coleman. If you're dreaming of a quiet, rustic holiday, then this is the town for you. Packed with tasteful restaurants, cafes, wineries, and boutique shops, Coleman is ideal for a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a chance to unwind on a solo adventure.
Although many tourists might turn to California's Napa Valley for a high-quality cabernet, Texas is becoming equally renowned as a fine wine destination. And like much of the country, many of the best spots are found off the beaten path. Coleman is the perfect example, and with its unique climate of blazing dry summers and wet winters, it has become known for pinot wine varietals.
Among the growing list of wineries located in the stunning southeast is Coleman Vineyards. This family-owned estate is run by longtime Texan co-vintners, Randy and Kim Coleman, who specialize in pinot noir and pinot gris. Visitors can enjoy tastings, pizza and pinot pairings, or an educational wine flight of the vineyard's most recent releases. Or, you could simply bring your own picnic and sit in the lush gardens. However, there are many more grapes on the vine in Coleman. Other must-visit local, artisanal establishments include Watson Vineyard and Skies Over Texas Winery.
Best fishing spots in Coleman
A key to any small-town, outdoorsy holiday is finding a local place to fish. Thankfully, Lake Coleman, the town's largest water source — with its generous surface area of 2,000 acres — is revered for its hybrid striped bass fishing. The hole also boasts a variety of largemouth bass, catfish, and white crappie. Located on Jim Ned Creek, 45 miles southeast of Abilene and about 13 miles north of Coleman, the lake offers a boat ramp, but also has perches and ledges to fish from on foot. For optimal fishing, it's best to visit in the late summer or early fall, particularly for anglers hoping to hook something burly.
Although it's the most popular fishing spot, Lake Coleman isn't the only place to fish. The town offers a number of lakes to throw a line out, or simply relax with the family. This includes Milton Autry Memory Lake, situated just outside of Coleman, which is known for its peaceful nature, as there are no local motorboats. Alternatively, for those keen on a more adventurous experience, Hordes Creek Lake, located 8.7 miles west of Coleman, has numerous boat ramps, camps, and RV sites available, plus a swim beach and opportunities for fishing. Be sure to use this secret ingredient to keep your campsite bug-free.
Dining and travel tips for Coleman
Among the many local dining options, a must-visit in Coleman is Owl Drug. This historic restaurant and shop is over a century old (opened in 1923), and sparkles on the corner of the main drag. Adorned with Elvis memorabilia and iconic Americana decor, the famous restaurant is a prime spot to savor comfort foods and a refreshing drink from its famous soda fountain. It's also the perfect stop for essentials, including gifts, kitchenware, Texas coffee, jewelry, and more.
Another local favorite is the Cattle Drive Cage & Bull Bar. Expect American favorites and Texan dishes, including delicious steaks, massive beef burgers, and daily rotating specials. The nearly five-star rating on Google Reviews speaks for itself. Other honorable mentions for tasty eats in Coleman include Scotty's Bistro & Pub, Hidalgo's Cafe, and The Corral.
Commonly visited by car, Coleman is located at the junction of U.S. Highways 84 and 283. Out-of-state travelers typically fly into Abilene Regional Airport, just over 50 miles away, and then take a taxi or rental car into town (if you're on a budget, it might be cheaper to rent a car elsewhere versus the airport). Alternatively, you can fly into Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and make the two-and-a-half-hour journey to Coleman.