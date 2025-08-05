Chicago Is Home To The World's First Floating Eco-Park With Boardwalks, Paddling, And Wildlife

According to Choose Chicago, an estimated 55 million travelers visit Chicago each year, drawn to its architecture, world-class museums, and, of course, its Chicago-style hot dogs. Now, there's a new reason to visit the Windy City: The Wild Mile, the world's first floating eco-park. This biodiverse nature sanctuary is designed to turn the industrialized River North neighborhood into an urban green space for recreation, education, environmental cleanup, and wildlife preservation.

The Wild Mile is an innovative feat of ecological engineering. Buoyant, garden-like modules are linked along a northern stretch of the canal, each planted with native Illinois vegetation to replicate a riparian habitat — a wetland zone along the edge of a waterway. The floating habitats are anchored to the seawall and the riverbed by a root system, which also serves as underwater shelter for fish, freshwater mussels, and other aquatic species. This ecosystem helps absorb rainwater, so as the water levels in the canal fluctuate, the Wild Mile can "ride the tide," mitigating flood risk. Submerged portions of the structures also transform naturally occurring phosphorus and nitrogen, enhancing plant growth while reducing soil erosion, runoff, and toxic algae blooms. Freshwater mussels act as biofilters, absorbing contaminants and improving water quality.

Today, the Wild Mile is home to nearly 60 wetland species, including bees, turtles, muskrats, and fish. The 10,000 native plants help sustain and support the wildlife by providing spawning and nesting areas, shelter, and food. The park is free and open to the public 24/7, with a 700-foot long, ADA-accessible boardwalk made of sustainable pine. You can access Wild Mile behind the REI on West Eastman Street, about 2.5 miles from Ogilvie Transportation Center, or an 8-minute walk from the transit station at Division and Halstead streets.